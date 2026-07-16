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Home > Sports News > IND vs ENG Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs England 2nd ODI match on TV and Online In India? Check Details

IND vs ENG Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs England 2nd ODI match on TV and Online In India? Check Details

IND vs ENG Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs England 2nd ODI match on TV and Online In India? Check Details
IND vs ENG Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs England 2nd ODI match on TV and Online In India? Check Details

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-07-16 15:56 IST

IND vs ENG Live Streaming: India will take on England in the second ODI of the three-match series at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday (July 16). Shubman Gill’s men head into the contest with a 1-0 lead after winning the opening ODI at Edgbaston and will be aiming to clinch the series with a game to spare. Harry Brook-led England, meanwhile, need a victory to force the series into a decider. Ahead of the crucial encounter, here are all the details on where to watch the IND vs ENG 2nd ODI live on TV and online in India.

When and where will the IND vs ENG 2nd ODI match be played?

The second ODI between India and England will be played on Thursday, July 16, 2026, at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Wales.

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What time will the India vs England 2nd ODI start?

The India vs England second ODI is scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM IST (1:00 PM local time). The toss will take place approximately 30 minutes before the start of the match.

Where to watch the IND vs ENG 2nd ODI live on TV in India?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the India vs England second ODI on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the IND vs ENG 2nd ODI live streaming online in India?

The live streaming of the India vs England second ODI will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. Fans can also stream the match live on JioHotstar with a valid subscription.

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Match Squads

India squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and Harshit Rana.

England squad: Harry Brook (captain), Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, Brydon Carse, Rehan Ahmed, Jamie Overton and Saqib Mahmood.

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: What Is At Stake?

India have an opportunity to wrap up the three-match ODI series with a victory in Cardiff after taking a 1-0 lead at Edgbaston. England, on the other hand, must win to keep the series alive and force a winner-takes-all decider in the third ODI. With several senior stars on both sides, another closely-fought contest is expected in Cardiff.

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IND vs ENG Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs England 2nd ODI match on TV and Online In India? Check Details
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IND vs ENG Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs England 2nd ODI match on TV and Online In India? Check Details
IND vs ENG Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs England 2nd ODI match on TV and Online In India? Check Details
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IND vs ENG Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs England 2nd ODI match on TV and Online In India? Check Details

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