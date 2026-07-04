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Home > Sports News > IND vs ENG Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs England 2nd T20I match on TV and Online In India? Check Details

IND vs ENG Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs England 2nd T20I match on TV and Online In India? Check Details

India vs England 2nd T20I broadcast updates: Find out where to watch IND vs ENG live on TV and online via streaming in India.

IND vs ENG Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs England 2nd T20I match on TV and Online In India? All You Need To Know. Photo BCCI- X
IND vs ENG Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs England 2nd T20I match on TV and Online In India? All You Need To Know. Photo BCCI- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sat 2026-07-04 16:43 IST

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I: After rain unpredictably cut short the opening encounter at Chester-le-Street, the high-stakes bilateral action between India and England moves to Manchester. With the first game ending in a disappointing ‘No Result’ despite a breathtaking half-century from opening batsman Abhishek Sharma, both powerhouse squads enter the iconic Emirates Old Trafford stadium eager to draw first blood in this five-match T20I series. Led by captain Shreyas Iyer, the Men in Blue will face off against Harry Brook’s robust English setup. As cricket fans gear up for this blockbuster showdown, here is a complete guide on how to catch the live-action across India.

Where to Watch IND vs ENG 2nd T20I on TV in India?

Cricket enthusiasts in India can watch the live television broadcast of the second T20I match exclusively via the Sony Sports Network. To maximize accessibility, the network is broadcasting the game in five different languages.

Viewers can tune into Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu), and Sony Sports Ten 2, which will features dedicated Kannada commentary for the very first time on an England tour. Additionally, for television viewers using DD Free Dish, the match will be telecast live and free-to-air on DD Sports.

Where to Watch IND vs ENG 2nd T20I Online via Live Streaming?

For digital viewers tracking the game on the go, the second T20I between India and England will be available for online streaming across two primary platforms. Under a collaborative sharing arrangement, fans can watch the live HD feeds on both the JioHotstar app and website, as well as the SonyLIV platform. Kindly note that digital streaming requires an active user subscription package on these platforms to catch the continuous broadcast.

Match Schedule & Details

  • Fixture: India vs England, 2nd T20 International

  • Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

  • Time: 7:00 PM IST (The toss will take place 30 minutes earlier at 6:30 PM IST)

  • Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

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IND vs ENG Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs England 2nd T20I match on TV and Online In India? Check Details
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IND vs ENG Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs England 2nd T20I match on TV and Online In India? Check Details
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