IND vs ENG Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs England 3rd T20I match on TV And Online In India? Check Details

India vs England, 3rd T20I: Team India and England will resume their battle in the third T20I on July 7, Tuesday at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham. After rain unpredictably washed out the series-opener at the Riverside in Chester-le-Street, England prevailed in the second T20I at the Old Trafford in Manchester, pouncing on some of India’s shortcomings. Hence, the Men in Blue, led by Shreyas Iyer will be keen to level the series when the third T20I gets underway on Tuesday.

England have stuck to the same XI that they beat India with in the second T20I in Manchester. Despite the win fashioned mainly by Jacob Bethell’s measured 46-ball 76, the hosts will need their openers Jos Buttler and Phil Salt to come good after the pair perished without troubling the scores in Manchester. Their bowling unit was top-notch but will hope for a lot more improved display in the powerplay.

Meanwhile, India could make some changes for what looms as a must-win encounter. Sanju Samson, who has been heavily in the spotlight following his snub from the tour of Zimbabwe, could replace Ishan Kishan as the keeper-batter. Meanwhile, Prince Yadav could play as an extra fast bowler, with the tourists likely to omit Ravi Bishnoi, who had a forgettable outing in Manchester.

Where to Watch IND vs ENG 2nd T20I on TV in India?

Fans in India can watch the live television broadcast of the third T20I match exclusively via the Sony Sports Network. To maximize accessibility, the network is broadcasting the game in five different languages.

Viewers can tune into Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu), and Sony Sports Ten 2, which will features dedicated Kannada commentary for the very first time on an England tour. Additionally, for television viewers using DD Free Dish, the match will be telecast live and free-to-air on DD Sports.

Where to Watch IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Online via Live Streaming?

For digital viewers tracking the game on the go, the second T20I between India and England will be available for online streaming across two primary platforms. Under a collaborative sharing arrangement, fans can watch the live HD feeds on both the JioHotstar app and website, as well as the SonyLIV platform. Kindly note that digital streaming requires an active user subscription package on these platforms to catch the continuous broadcast.

Match Schedule & Details