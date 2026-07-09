IND vs ENG Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs England 4th T20I match on TV and Online In India? Check Details

IND vs ENG Live Streaming: After two successive defeats and a five-match winless run, Shreyas Iyer-led India will face England in the fourth T20I at the County Ground in Bristol on Thursday, July 9. India suffered their biggest-ever T20I defeat in Nottingham, losing by 125 runs after being bowled out for 76 while chasing 202. With the series on the line and trailing 0-2, the Men in Blue will be desperate to bounce back. So, ahead of the India vs England 4th T20I, here are all the details on where to watch the match live on TV and online in India.

When and where will the IND vs ENG 4th T20I match be played?

The fourth T20I match between India and England will be played on Thursday, July 9, 2026. The match will take place at the County Ground in Bristol, England.

What time will the India vs England 4th T20I start?

The India vs England 4th T20I is scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match, at 9:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the IND vs ENG 4th T20I live on TV in India?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the India vs England 4th T20I match on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the IND vs ENG 4th T20I live streaming online in India?

The live streaming of the India vs England 4th T20I will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. Viewers will need an active subscription to watch the match online.

IND vs ENG 4th T20I Match Squads

India squad: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prince Yadav, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna and Varun Chakaravarthy.

England squad: Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Philip Salt, Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Jordan Cox, James Coles, Rehan Ahmed and Sonny Baker.

IND vs ENG 4th T20I: What Is At Stake?

India are under pressure after their batting collapse in the third T20I and must win in Bristol to stay alive in the series. England, meanwhile, will look to seal the series with another strong performance at home.