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Home > Sports News > IND vs ENG Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs England 5th T20I match on TV and Online In India? Check Details

IND vs ENG Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs England 5th T20I match on TV and Online In India? Check Details

IND vs ENG Live Streaming: England and India meet in the fifth and final T20I at the Utilita Bowl (The Rose Bowl) in Southampton on Saturday (July 11). With England chasing a 4-0 series sweep and the No. 1 spot in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings, here's where to watch the IND vs ENG 5th T20I live on TV and online in India.

IND vs ENG Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs England 5th T20I match on TV and Online In India? Check Details
IND vs ENG Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs England 5th T20I match on TV and Online In India? Check Details

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-07-11 17:52 IST

IND vs ENG Live Streaming: India and England will lock horns in the fifth and final T20I of the five-match series at the Utilita Bowl (The Rose Bowl) in Southampton on Saturday (July 11). With England having already secured the series, Shreyas Iyer-led India will be eager to end the tour with a consolation victory, while the hosts will look to complete the series on a high. Ahead of the decisive clash, here are all the details on where to watch the IND vs ENG 5th T20I live on TV and online in India.

When and where will the IND vs ENG 5th T20I match be played?

The fifth T20I between India and England will be played on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at the Utilita Bowl (The Rose Bowl) in Southampton, England.

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What time will the India vs England 5th T20I start?

The India vs England fifth T20I is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place approximately 30 minutes before the start of the match.

Where to watch the IND vs ENG 5th T20I live on TV in India?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the India vs England fifth T20I on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the IND vs ENG 5th T20I live streaming online in India?

The live streaming of the India vs England fifth T20I will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. Fans can also stream the match on JioHotstar with an active subscription.

IND vs ENG 5th T20I Match Squads

India squad: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Suryansh Shedge, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy.

England squad: Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Rehan Ahmed, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue, Jordan Cox, Liam Dawson, James Coles and Sonny Baker.

IND vs ENG 5th T20I: What Is At Stake?

Although England have already wrapped up the five-match series, the final T20I remains crucial for both sides. India will be aiming to finish the tour with a morale-boosting victory and test a few combinations ahead of upcoming assignments, while England will look to continue their impressive form and complete the series with another commanding performance in front of their home fans.

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IND vs ENG Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs England 5th T20I match on TV and Online In India? Check Details
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IND vs ENG Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs England 5th T20I match on TV and Online In India? Check Details
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