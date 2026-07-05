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Home > Sports News > IND vs ENG: Living a Dream! Teenage Prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Overwhelmed by Support Following Historic India Debut

IND vs ENG: Living a Dream! Teenage Prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Overwhelmed by Support Following Historic India Debut

15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shattered Sachin Tendulkar's 37-year-old record to become India's youngest debutant. Read his emotional reaction after the IND vs ENG T20I.

“Living a Dream”: Teenage Prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Overwhelmed by Support Following Historic India Debut. Photo X
“Living a Dream”: Teenage Prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Overwhelmed by Support Following Historic India Debut. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sun 2026-07-05 12:06 IST

The second T20 International between India and England at Old Trafford will forever hold a monumental place in cricket history. At just 15 years and 99 days old, teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi received his maiden India cap, officially becoming the youngest cricketer to ever represent the country at the senior international level on July 4. In doing so, the explosive left-handed opening batter shattered a legendary, 37-year-old record previously held by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who made his iconic debut back in 1989 at 16 years and 205 days.

The highly anticipated debut came after immense pressure and clamour from the fans. Sooryavanshi had initially forced his way into the national selectorial radar following a historic, record-breaking campaign for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026. He amassed a staggering 776 runs to capture the Orange Cap, surpassing Sai Sudharsan to become the youngest ever to achieve the feat. Despite his red-hot form, the Indian management chose to bench the prodigy during a recent 0-2 series defeat in Ireland, sticking to the experienced opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson. However, with Samson registering a low score for the fourth consecutive time in Chester-le-Street, the selectors finally handed the prodigy his chance, dropping the wicketkeeper-batsman.

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Stepping onto the historic Manchester turf, Sooryavanshi showed zero nerves, immediately showcasing the fearless brand of cricket that defined his IPL season. He dazzled briefly during his short stay at the crease, launching two massive sixes before eventually being stumped by Jos Buttler for 14 runs off the bowling of Will Jacks. Though India ultimately fell to a disappointing four-wicket defeat, giving England a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, the spotlight remained firmly fixed on the historic teenager.

Following the match, an emotional Sooryavanshi took to social media to reflect on his dream-come-true moment. Expressing his deep gratitude on his Instagram stories, he wrote:

“Overwhelmed by all the messages. Thank you to everyone of my well-wishers and seniors for your constant love and support. I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to represent my country, and I’ll always try to give my best for my team every single time. Thank you for everything, everyone.”

Earlier, the young opener had shared a picture holding his maiden cap with a caption that read:

“Living a dream we all saw together. Thank you to everyone who continues to support me and stand by me through my ups and downs. Grateful.”

As the five-match series progresses, Indian cricket fans will undoubtedly look forward to seeing more of this generation-defining talent.

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IND vs ENG: Living a Dream! Teenage Prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Overwhelmed by Support Following Historic India Debut
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IND vs ENG: Living a Dream! Teenage Prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Overwhelmed by Support Following Historic India Debut
IND vs ENG: Living a Dream! Teenage Prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Overwhelmed by Support Following Historic India Debut
IND vs ENG: Living a Dream! Teenage Prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Overwhelmed by Support Following Historic India Debut
IND vs ENG: Living a Dream! Teenage Prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Overwhelmed by Support Following Historic India Debut

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