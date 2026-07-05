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Home > Sports News > IND vs ENG: Shreyas Iyer Scripts Unwanted Record After India’s 2nd T20I Defeat, Becomes First Indian T20I Captain to Script THIS Embarrassing Feat

IND vs ENG: Shreyas Iyer Scripts Unwanted Record After India’s 2nd T20I Defeat, Becomes First Indian T20I Captain to Script THIS Embarrassing Feat

Shreyas Iyer has scripted an unwanted piece of history, becoming the first Indian T20I captain to go completely winless in his first four matches after Manchester defeat.

IND vs ENG: Shreyas Iyer Creates Unwanted Record After India's 2nd T20I Defeat, Becomes First Indian T20I Captain to Script THIS Embarrassing Feat. Photo X
IND vs ENG: Shreyas Iyer Creates Unwanted Record After India's 2nd T20I Defeat, Becomes First Indian T20I Captain to Script THIS Embarrassing Feat. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sun 2026-07-05 11:50 IST

IND vs ENG: The pressure of filling the massive shoes of Suryakumar Yadav, India’s 2026 T20 World Cup-winning captain, seems to be taking an immense toll on Shreyas Iyer. Following a bruising four-wicket defeat against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday, Iyer has found himself on the wrong side of Indian cricketing history, scripting a highly embarrassing captaincy record that no previous leader has ever endured.

With this latest setback, Shreyas Iyer has officially become the first-ever Indian captain to go completely winless in his maiden four matches as T20I skipper. While seven other captains have led the Indian men’s team in more than three games in the shortest format, each managed to secure at least one victory within their first four outings.

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Old Trafford Heartbreak

Asked to bat first on a bouncy Manchester surface, India put up a competitive total of 190/7. Key contributions came from opener Abhishek Sharma (43) and Ishan Kishan (49), while Iyer himself chipped in with 37. However, nobody truly managed to dominate England’s highly disciplined bowling attack, as Sam Curran’s clever variations (3/33) kept the visitors heavily in check. A late, blistering cameo from Tilak Varma—who smashed an unbeaten 24 off 11 balls, including 17 runs in the final over—gave the Indian bowlers a strong total to defend.

India’s defense started brightly when left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh removed dangerous openers Phil Salt and Jos Buttler early. However, Harry Brook completely shifted the momentum back to the hosts with a rapid 39 off just 15 deliveries. While India’s standout bowler Axar Patel (1/19) removed Brook to stem the flow, young sensation Jacob Bethell anchored the chase superbly. Bethell blasted a brilliant, unbeaten 76 off 46 balls, stitching together a crucial 67-run partnership with Tom Banton (39). India briefly threatened a comeback, but a catastrophic 17th over from leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, which leaked 29 runs and included two costly no-balls, proved decisive as England sealed the match with an over to spare.

From Belfast to Manchester: A Rocky Start

Iyer’s captaincy tenure was supposed to get off to an easy start during a two-match series against an injury-hit Ireland team in Belfast. Instead, a combination of poor middle-order batting and an inability to adjust to the tricky Irish pitches led to a historic 0-2 whitewash. With the first T20I against England in Durham getting washed out midway through, this Manchester defeat solidified Iyer’s historic slump.

Despite the mounting criticism and the weight of the unwanted record, the Indian skipper is refusing to panic. When asked after the game if he remains confident about a potential turnaround in the five-match series, Iyer maintained an optimistic outlook.

“Absolutely, I’m always in high spirits and I know that this is the lowest you can go. Now all you can do is win,” he said.

The under-pressure Indian unit will get their next opportunity to bounce back when they face England in the third T20I on Thursday, July 7.

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IND vs ENG: Shreyas Iyer Scripts Unwanted Record After India’s 2nd T20I Defeat, Becomes First Indian T20I Captain to Script THIS Embarrassing Feat
Tags: first indian captain winless four matcheshome-hero-pos-9ind vs eng 2nd t20i resultsindia vs england 3rd t20i scheduleindia vs england manchester highlightsjacob bethell 76 unbeatenravi bishnoi 29 run overshreyas iyer captaincy recordshreyas iyer high spirits quote

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IND vs ENG: Shreyas Iyer Scripts Unwanted Record After India’s 2nd T20I Defeat, Becomes First Indian T20I Captain to Script THIS Embarrassing Feat
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IND vs ENG: Shreyas Iyer Scripts Unwanted Record After India’s 2nd T20I Defeat, Becomes First Indian T20I Captain to Script THIS Embarrassing Feat
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