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Home > Sports News > IND vs ENG T20 Series: Shrestha Iyer Backs Shreyas Despite Recent Flop Show, Says ‘He Will Be Back’

IND vs ENG T20 Series: Shrestha Iyer Backs Shreyas Despite Recent Flop Show, Says ‘He Will Be Back’

IND vs ENG T20 Series: Shreyas Iyer has received support from Shrestha Iyer after his recent poor run in the ongoing India vs England T20I series. Shreyas has come under pressure following a string of low scores, but Shrestha backed him publicly and said that he will bounce back soon. Her message came after India suffered a heavy defeat against England, increasing scrutiny on Shreyas' form and leadership.

IND vs ENG T20 Series: Shrestha Iyer Backs Shreyas Despite Recent Flop Show, Says 'He Will Be Back'
IND vs ENG T20 Series: Shrestha Iyer Backs Shreyas Despite Recent Flop Show, Says 'He Will Be Back'

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-07-09 00:32 IST

IND vs ENG T20 Series: Shreyas Iyer has received support from Shrestha Iyer after his recent poor run in the ongoing India vs England T20I series. Shreyas has come under pressure following a string of low scores, but Shrestha backed him publicly and said that he will bounce back soon. Her message came after India suffered a heavy defeat against England, increasing scrutiny on Shreyas’ form and leadership.

Shrestha Iyer Backs Shreyas Iyer After Recent Flop Show

Shrestha Iyer shared a supportive message for Shreyas amid criticism over his recent performances. She backed the India batter-captain and expressed confidence that he will return stronger, saying, “He will be back.” The post quickly caught attention among fans on social media.

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Why Is Shreyas Iyer Under Pressure?

Shreyas Iyer has struggled to make a major impact with the bat in the ongoing T20I series against England. His recent failures have become a major talking point, especially as India look to recover from a poor outing against a strong England side.

Shreyas Iyer Form As India Captain

Shreyas Iyer’s form as India captain has been mixed in the current phase. While he has shown tactical sharpness and leadership confidence, his batting returns have not matched expectations. With India searching for stability in the middle order, Shreyas will need a strong personal score to silence criticism and regain momentum as skipper.

The India vs England T20I series has already seen intense debate around team selection and batting form. India’s recent batting collapse added more pressure on senior players, with Shreyas Iyer’s role as captain and middle-order batter coming under the spotlight.

Fans reacted strongly to Shrestha Iyer’s message, with many supporting Shreyas and backing him to return to form. Others felt that the India captain must respond with the bat soon, especially with crucial matches still left in the series.

Can Shreyas Iyer Make A Comeback?

Shreyas Iyer has made several comebacks in his career after difficult phases, and his supporters believe this could be another such moment. With his experience and ability against spin and pace, a big innings in the remaining matches could quickly change the narrative around his form.

As of Wednesday Shreyas Iyer remains under pressure after a disappointing run in the T20I series against England. However, Shrestha Iyer’s public support has given fans another talking point, with many waiting to see whether the India captain can respond with a match-winning performance.

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IND vs ENG T20 Series: Shrestha Iyer Backs Shreyas Despite Recent Flop Show, Says ‘He Will Be Back’
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IND vs ENG T20 Series: Shrestha Iyer Backs Shreyas Despite Recent Flop Show, Says ‘He Will Be Back’

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IND vs ENG T20 Series: Shrestha Iyer Backs Shreyas Despite Recent Flop Show, Says ‘He Will Be Back’

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IND vs ENG T20 Series: Shrestha Iyer Backs Shreyas Despite Recent Flop Show, Says ‘He Will Be Back’
IND vs ENG T20 Series: Shrestha Iyer Backs Shreyas Despite Recent Flop Show, Says ‘He Will Be Back’
IND vs ENG T20 Series: Shrestha Iyer Backs Shreyas Despite Recent Flop Show, Says ‘He Will Be Back’
IND vs ENG T20 Series: Shrestha Iyer Backs Shreyas Despite Recent Flop Show, Says ‘He Will Be Back’

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