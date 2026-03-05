IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-final Preview: Predictions, Favourites And Betting Tips

India and England are all set to play at the famous Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for a place in the T20 World Cup 2026 final. After winning their semi, final against South Africa, New Zealand will be keen to see which team goes through.

The bookmakers have odds in favour of India as the probable winner, yet the final result could change if the toss goes their way. A team that will be successful has to be lucky not only at the coin toss but also have a few players turning up at their best. So far, both India and England have lost only one match each in the tournament, but on the final day, any of the two sides can be the winner.

IND vs ENG: Who has the best odds to win?

India and England have been pretty successful when it comes to the T20 World Cups. They are two of the three teams to have won the T20 World Cup twice. A win here would take them one step closer to a historic third title.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led India team is leading the betting market and is the clear favourite to win their semi-final against England. Their strong chances are boosted by Sanju Samson’s return to form in the previous match, along with a solid bowling attack featuring Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, and Arshdeep Singh.

IND vs ENG: Who will take the most wickets?

Varun Chakravarthy is the favourite to take the most wickets in the India vs England semi-final. The mystery spinner has been India’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament, claiming 12 wickets in seven matches. Although his form has dipped slightly in recent games, he could trouble England again, as they have struggled against him in the past.

Jasprit Bumrah is the second favourite to finish as the top wicket-taker, followed by fellow pacer Arshdeep Singh, who will look to exploit England’s fragile top order with the new ball.

Disclaimer: The match predictions, odds, and tips mentioned in this article are based on our analysis and research. They are provided for informational purposes only. We do not guarantee any specific result and are not responsible for any financial losses incurred.

