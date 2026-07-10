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Home > Sports News > IND vs ENG T20I Series: Double Blow For India! Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy Ruled Out Of England T20Is As Men in Blue Lose Series

IND vs ENG T20I Series: Double Blow For India! Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy Ruled Out Of England T20Is As Men in Blue Lose Series

India's tour of England hits rock bottom as Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy are ruled out of the remaining T20Is with hamstring injuries, compounding a brutal 9-wicket series-losing defeat in Bristol.

IND vs ENG: Double Blow For India! Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy Ruled Out Of England T20Is As Men in Blue Lose Series. Photo X
IND vs ENG: Double Blow For India! Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy Ruled Out Of England T20Is As Men in Blue Lose Series. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Fri 2026-07-10 02:49 IST

IND vs ENG: India’s bruising tour of England took a turn for the worse on Thursday, July 9. The visitors, already reeling from back-to-back heavy defeats, suffered a crippling double injury blow just before the fourth T20I at Bristol with fast bowler Harshit Rana and mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy ruled out for the rest of the five-match series.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that both players suffered hamstring injuries in India’s disastrous 125-run defeat in the third T20I at Trent Bridge. The duo was officially ruled out of the last two games after an assessment by the medical team and captain Shreyas Iyer had to rope in spinner Washington Sundar and pacer Prasidh Krishna as emergency replacements at the toss.

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For both Rana and Chakaravarthy, the setbacks are a frustrating extension of fitness woes. He had only recently returned to the national fold having missed the 2026 T20 World Cup and the entire Indian Premier League season due to knee surgery. The hamstring injury of Chakaravarthy has also resurfaced and hampered his comeback trail after being out of action for the last tour of Ireland.

The forced bowling reshuffle did little to alleviate the plight of a beleaguered Indian side on the pitch during the 4th T20I. India’s batting line-up looked to recover from a 2-1 deficit and salvage the series, recovering from their previous collapse of 76 all out to post a competitive 158/7. Captain Shreyas Iyer led from the front with a fighting 80 off 49 balls not out. But a severely depleted Indian bowling attack was cannon fodder for England’s explosive batting lineup.

The English chase was a complete masterclass in power-hitting. Opener Phil Salt blasted a blistering 59 off 42 despite losing Jos Buttler early. Then stand-in England captain Harry Brook took centre stage with a brutal, unbeaten 79 off just 35 deliveries. Brook and Salt were able to dismantle the Indian attack with ease as England cruised to a comprehensive 9-wicket victory with 37 balls to spare.

An emphatic win gives England a 3-0 lead in the five-match configuration and seals a historic first-ever bilateral T20I series win over India on home soil. With an absolute tactical outclassing and a rapidly growing injury list, India now face an urgent search for answers ahead of the dead-rubber finale and the subsequent ODI series.

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IND vs ENG T20I Series: Double Blow For India! Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy Ruled Out Of England T20Is As Men in Blue Lose Series
Tags: england win t20i series 3-0harry brook 79 vs indiaharshit rana injury updateindia vs englandindia vs england 4th t20i match reportindia vs england t20i series 2026indian cricket team injury listshreyas iyer 80 unbeaten bristolvarun chakaravarthy hamstring injurywashington sundar replacement india squad

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IND vs ENG T20I Series: Double Blow For India! Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy Ruled Out Of England T20Is As Men in Blue Lose Series

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IND vs ENG T20I Series: Double Blow For India! Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy Ruled Out Of England T20Is As Men in Blue Lose Series
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IND vs ENG T20I Series: Double Blow For India! Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy Ruled Out Of England T20Is As Men in Blue Lose Series
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