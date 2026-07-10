IND vs ENG T20I Series: Double Blow For India! Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy Ruled Out Of England T20Is As Men in Blue Lose Series

IND vs ENG: India’s bruising tour of England took a turn for the worse on Thursday, July 9. The visitors, already reeling from back-to-back heavy defeats, suffered a crippling double injury blow just before the fourth T20I at Bristol with fast bowler Harshit Rana and mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy ruled out for the rest of the five-match series.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that both players suffered hamstring injuries in India’s disastrous 125-run defeat in the third T20I at Trent Bridge. The duo was officially ruled out of the last two games after an assessment by the medical team and captain Shreyas Iyer had to rope in spinner Washington Sundar and pacer Prasidh Krishna as emergency replacements at the toss.

🚨 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 🚨 Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy sustained hamstring injuries in the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge. The BCCI Medical Team has assessed them and ruled them out of the 4th and 5th T20Is.#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) July 9, 2026

For both Rana and Chakaravarthy, the setbacks are a frustrating extension of fitness woes. He had only recently returned to the national fold having missed the 2026 T20 World Cup and the entire Indian Premier League season due to knee surgery. The hamstring injury of Chakaravarthy has also resurfaced and hampered his comeback trail after being out of action for the last tour of Ireland.

The forced bowling reshuffle did little to alleviate the plight of a beleaguered Indian side on the pitch during the 4th T20I. India’s batting line-up looked to recover from a 2-1 deficit and salvage the series, recovering from their previous collapse of 76 all out to post a competitive 158/7. Captain Shreyas Iyer led from the front with a fighting 80 off 49 balls not out. But a severely depleted Indian bowling attack was cannon fodder for England’s explosive batting lineup.

The English chase was a complete masterclass in power-hitting. Opener Phil Salt blasted a blistering 59 off 42 despite losing Jos Buttler early. Then stand-in England captain Harry Brook took centre stage with a brutal, unbeaten 79 off just 35 deliveries. Brook and Salt were able to dismantle the Indian attack with ease as England cruised to a comprehensive 9-wicket victory with 37 balls to spare.

An emphatic win gives England a 3-0 lead in the five-match configuration and seals a historic first-ever bilateral T20I series win over India on home soil. With an absolute tactical outclassing and a rapidly growing injury list, India now face an urgent search for answers ahead of the dead-rubber finale and the subsequent ODI series.