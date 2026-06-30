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Home > Sports News > IND vs ENG T20I Series: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Lit Up Nets Session Ahead Of India vs England T20I Series | WATCH Here

IND vs ENG T20I Series: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Lit Up Nets Session Ahead Of India vs England T20I Series | WATCH Here

Ahead of the India vs England T20I series opener in Durham, a video of 15-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has gone viral on social media, where he is seen dominating senior pacers Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana in the nets following India's shocking series loss to Ireland.

IND vs ENG T20I Series: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Lit Up Nets Session Ahead Of India vs England T20I Series | WATCH Here (Image Source: X)
IND vs ENG T20I Series: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Lit Up Nets Session Ahead Of India vs England T20I Series | WATCH Here (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Tue 2026-06-30 23:31 IST

The bilateral T20I series between the India national cricket team and England national cricket team commences tomorrow, as the visitors were thrashed to a shocking 2-0 whitewash by Ireland. Ahead of the series, a video of teenage opener wonder kid Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has gone viral on social media, and the youngster appears to be completely ready for the big time. The India national team needs to bring itself back on track after a disastrous showing in Malahide, and this tour is a brilliant opportunity to expose a couple of youngsters against a strong English side in overseas conditions.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Senior Pacers In Intense Training Session: Watch Video

In the video of the Indian team’s first practice session, which is being broadcast from the Indian team’s practice session in Durham, the 15-year-old left-handed player can be seen in a powerful state, taking an aggressive stance even with extreme fast balls. The boy stepped down from the pitch and hammered a full-length ball over the long boundary against the top-rated left-handed fast bowler Arshdeep Singh.

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Even with short and behind-the-boundary balls from Harshit Rana, he changed his weight from the pitch and hit such powerfully driven pull shots that flew across the net boundary of the practice. In this way, his fearlessness in front of an extreme fast pitcher and his tremendous control over the ball indicate his present level of confidence, and this makes even senior bowlers change their bowling line.

India vs England 1st T20I: Team India Prepares For Crucial England T20I Challenge

This upcoming five-match T20I tour marks a vital assignment for the transitional Indian white-ball setup as they test explosive domestic performers in challenging English conditions. With the opening match scheduled at the Banks Homes Riverside ground, the team management faces a crucial selection decision regarding the opening combination.

The rapid adaptation of younger players to the extra bounce has added massive depth to the touring squad ahead of Wednesday’s series opener. Senior players and fans are keeping a close eye on the team selections, as blooding a rare generation talent early might provide the exact explosive spark the top order needs to bounce back strongly from their recent European defeats.

Also Read – Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Kate Cross and Alex Hartley Accuse ICC of Favouring India, Reveal Death Threats After Semi-Final Schedule Row

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IND vs ENG T20I Series: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Lit Up Nets Session Ahead Of India vs England T20I Series | WATCH Here
Tags: arshdeep singhHarshit RanaIND vs ENG T20I SeriesIndia Cricket Team Practice SessionIndia vs England 2026india vs england t20i seriesIndia vs Ireland SeriesVaibhav Sooryavanshi Batting DurhamVaibhav Sooryavanshi Nets VideoVaibhav Sooryavanshi Sixes Video

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IND vs ENG T20I Series: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Lit Up Nets Session Ahead Of India vs England T20I Series | WATCH Here

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IND vs ENG T20I Series: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Lit Up Nets Session Ahead Of India vs England T20I Series | WATCH Here
IND vs ENG T20I Series: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Lit Up Nets Session Ahead Of India vs England T20I Series | WATCH Here
IND vs ENG T20I Series: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Lit Up Nets Session Ahead Of India vs England T20I Series | WATCH Here
IND vs ENG T20I Series: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Lit Up Nets Session Ahead Of India vs England T20I Series | WATCH Here

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