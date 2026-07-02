IND vs ENG: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Wins Hearts With Selfless Gesture For Abhishek Sharma Despite Missing India Debut | WATCH VIDEO

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bengaluru news Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winners Bengaluru accident crime news Bihar police officer helps student epf scheme 2026 TNPSC civil judge results Chetan Chaudhary FIFA World Cup akanksha chamola Maharashtra Weather eggs mohua moitra Gujarat High Court marriage ruling Bengaluru news Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winners Bengaluru accident crime news Bihar police officer helps student epf scheme 2026 TNPSC civil judge results Chetan Chaudhary FIFA World Cup akanksha chamola Maharashtra Weather eggs mohua moitra Gujarat High Court marriage ruling Bengaluru news Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winners Bengaluru accident crime news Bihar police officer helps student epf scheme 2026 TNPSC civil judge results Chetan Chaudhary FIFA World Cup akanksha chamola Maharashtra Weather eggs mohua moitra Gujarat High Court marriage ruling Bengaluru news Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winners Bengaluru accident crime news Bihar police officer helps student epf scheme 2026 TNPSC civil judge results Chetan Chaudhary FIFA World Cup akanksha chamola Maharashtra Weather eggs mohua moitra Gujarat High Court marriage ruling
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bengaluru news Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winners Bengaluru accident crime news Bihar police officer helps student epf scheme 2026 TNPSC civil judge results Chetan Chaudhary FIFA World Cup akanksha chamola Maharashtra Weather eggs mohua moitra Gujarat High Court marriage ruling Bengaluru news Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winners Bengaluru accident crime news Bihar police officer helps student epf scheme 2026 TNPSC civil judge results Chetan Chaudhary FIFA World Cup akanksha chamola Maharashtra Weather eggs mohua moitra Gujarat High Court marriage ruling Bengaluru news Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winners Bengaluru accident crime news Bihar police officer helps student epf scheme 2026 TNPSC civil judge results Chetan Chaudhary FIFA World Cup akanksha chamola Maharashtra Weather eggs mohua moitra Gujarat High Court marriage ruling Bengaluru news Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winners Bengaluru accident crime news Bihar police officer helps student epf scheme 2026 TNPSC civil judge results Chetan Chaudhary FIFA World Cup akanksha chamola Maharashtra Weather eggs mohua moitra Gujarat High Court marriage ruling
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IND vs ENG: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Wins Hearts With Selfless Gesture For Abhishek Sharma Despite Missing India Debut | WATCH VIDEO

IND vs ENG: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Wins Hearts With Selfless Gesture For Abhishek Sharma Despite Missing India Debut | WATCH VIDEO

Watch the viral video: Teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wins hearts with his humility, assisting Abhishek Sharma during pre-game practice for the IND vs ENG 1st T20I.

IND vs ENG: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Wins Hearts With Selfless Gesture. Photo X
IND vs ENG: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Wins Hearts With Selfless Gesture. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: Thu 2026-07-02 13:56 IST

IND vs ENG: The dawn of a brand-new T20I cycle for the Indian cricket team has already started producing moments that are capturing the hearts of millions of fans. As India geared up to lock horns with England in the highly anticipated 1st T20I match at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, an heartwarming behind-the-scenes video began spreading like wildfire across social media platforms. The footage highlights teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who despite not making the final playing XI for the series opener, won immense praise for his humility and selfless team-first attitude.

Pure Humility and Team Camaraderie From Sooryavanshi

The viral clip captures an authentic, candid moment during the intense pre-game warm-ups and practice sessions on the field. Sooryavanshi, proudly donning the official Indian team training gear, can be seen diligently carrying and handling the bat of explosive opening batter Abhishek Sharma. Amidst the hustle and bustle of coaching staff, support personnel, and senior players fine-tuning their strategies, the 15-year-old prodigy completely embraced his role on the sidelines, assisting his senior teammate to ensure a flawless warm-up routine.

You Might Be Interested In

As the young sensation carried out the task, local fans gathered inside the stadium immediately recognized the teenage star, letting out loud cheers and applause that echoed in the background. The incredible gesture has drawn widespread admiration from the global, serving as a powerful testament to the deep-rooted camaraderie, respect, and grounded culture embedded within the modern Indian dressing room.

A New Era Beckons As Shreyas Iyer Takes Charge

While Sooryavanshi had to watch the opening clash from the bench as India began their new leadership chapter under newly appointed T20I captain Shreyas Iyer, his presence in the squad remains a massive talking point. Having taken the cricketing world by storm with his explosive batting exploits in the Indian Premier League and domestic structures, the prodigy stands on the absolute precipice of making history. If he secures a debut in any of the remaining fixtures of this five-match series, he will officially eclipse the legendary Sachin Tendulkar to become the youngest ever player to represent India in international cricket.

For now, India remains strictly focused on seeking redemption and establishing winning momentum against an incredibly dangerous England side led by Harry Brook. However, actions like Sooryavanshi’s prove that even before making his official international debut, the young superstar understands exactly what it means to be a true team player. As far as the 1st T20I is concerned, the match was called off due to heavy rainfall.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs ENG: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Wins Hearts With Selfless Gesture For Abhishek Sharma Despite Missing India Debut | WATCH VIDEO
Tags: ind vs engIndia vs England 1st T20I warm upVaibhav Sooryavanshi Abhishek Sharma practice videoVaibhav Suryavanshi viral video bat

RELATED News

DR Congo Coach Receives Tragic News Of Father’s Death During Press Conference After 2-1 Loss To England In Round Of 32 Match: WATCH Viral Video

Harry Kane Scripts History, Joins Cristiano Ronaldo In Elite FIFA World Cup And UEFA EURO List After Guiding England To 2-1 Win Over DR Congo In Round Of 32 Match

Folarin Balogun Joins Zinedine Zidane In Unwanted List After Being Shown Red Card During USA’s 2-0 Win Over Bosnia In FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 Match

USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina FIFA World Cup 2026: Ten-Man USMNT Battle Into World Cup Round of 16 After Gritty 2-0 Triumph Over Bosnia

Sreesanth Returns to Kerala Cricket League as KCA Revokes Ban | State Board Issues Final Warning After Apology From Former Team India Pacer

LATEST NEWS

Missing from the 2002 SIR List? Here is How Relative Mapping, Progeny Linkage And Form 6 Can Help

Alpha Box Office Prediction: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari’s YRF Spy Film Sees Slow Pre-Sales Ahead of Release, Opening Day Forecast Drops

Capgemini Daycare Abuse: Police Summon 5 Staff for Questioning Day After Bengaluru Creche Fired ‘Whistleblower’

Why Are Vedanta’s Demerged Stocks Rallying Today? Iron & Steel Jumps Up to 10%; Oil & Gas, Power Hit Record Highs

Project Hail Mary OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ryan Gosling’s Sci-Fi Blockbuster Online

Two Kerala Expats Win $1 Million Each in Dubai Duty Free Draw: Who Are They?

How Late Payments Stay On Your Credit Record

7 Migrant Workers Killed After Boulder Collapses On Them At Bengaluru Quarry

How Did Donald Trump Make Over $2.2 Billion in 2025? Here’s What His Financial Disclosure Reveals

Delhi Police Bust Pakistan-Based Terror Module Linked to ISI Handler Shahzad Bhatti; 4 Arrested

IND vs ENG: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Wins Hearts With Selfless Gesture For Abhishek Sharma Despite Missing India Debut | WATCH VIDEO

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs ENG: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Wins Hearts With Selfless Gesture For Abhishek Sharma Despite Missing India Debut | WATCH VIDEO

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs ENG: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Wins Hearts With Selfless Gesture For Abhishek Sharma Despite Missing India Debut | WATCH VIDEO
IND vs ENG: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Wins Hearts With Selfless Gesture For Abhishek Sharma Despite Missing India Debut | WATCH VIDEO
IND vs ENG: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Wins Hearts With Selfless Gesture For Abhishek Sharma Despite Missing India Debut | WATCH VIDEO
IND vs ENG: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Wins Hearts With Selfless Gesture For Abhishek Sharma Despite Missing India Debut | WATCH VIDEO

QUICK LINKS