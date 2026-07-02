IND vs ENG: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Wins Hearts With Selfless Gesture For Abhishek Sharma Despite Missing India Debut | WATCH VIDEO

IND vs ENG: The dawn of a brand-new T20I cycle for the Indian cricket team has already started producing moments that are capturing the hearts of millions of fans. As India geared up to lock horns with England in the highly anticipated 1st T20I match at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, an heartwarming behind-the-scenes video began spreading like wildfire across social media platforms. The footage highlights teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who despite not making the final playing XI for the series opener, won immense praise for his humility and selfless team-first attitude.

Pure Humility and Team Camaraderie From Sooryavanshi

The viral clip captures an authentic, candid moment during the intense pre-game warm-ups and practice sessions on the field. Sooryavanshi, proudly donning the official Indian team training gear, can be seen diligently carrying and handling the bat of explosive opening batter Abhishek Sharma. Amidst the hustle and bustle of coaching staff, support personnel, and senior players fine-tuning their strategies, the 15-year-old prodigy completely embraced his role on the sidelines, assisting his senior teammate to ensure a flawless warm-up routine.

Even though Vaibhav Sooryavanshi knew he wasn’t in the playing XI he still walked out with Abhishek Sharma’s bat just to help him get his pre game knocking session. Times won’t always be the same, but these are the moments that teach you how to be a true team man. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/1uaQ4h78xU — Akul (𝑨𝑻10) (@Loyalsachfan10) July 1, 2026

As the young sensation carried out the task, local fans gathered inside the stadium immediately recognized the teenage star, letting out loud cheers and applause that echoed in the background. The incredible gesture has drawn widespread admiration from the global, serving as a powerful testament to the deep-rooted camaraderie, respect, and grounded culture embedded within the modern Indian dressing room.

A New Era Beckons As Shreyas Iyer Takes Charge

While Sooryavanshi had to watch the opening clash from the bench as India began their new leadership chapter under newly appointed T20I captain Shreyas Iyer, his presence in the squad remains a massive talking point. Having taken the cricketing world by storm with his explosive batting exploits in the Indian Premier League and domestic structures, the prodigy stands on the absolute precipice of making history. If he secures a debut in any of the remaining fixtures of this five-match series, he will officially eclipse the legendary Sachin Tendulkar to become the youngest ever player to represent India in international cricket.

For now, India remains strictly focused on seeking redemption and establishing winning momentum against an incredibly dangerous England side led by Harry Brook. However, actions like Sooryavanshi’s prove that even before making his official international debut, the young superstar understands exactly what it means to be a true team player. As far as the 1st T20I is concerned, the match was called off due to heavy rainfall.