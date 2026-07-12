LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IND vs ENG: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Emotional Reaction Goes Viral After India’s 4-0 T20I Series Loss | WATCH

IND vs ENG: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Emotional Reaction Goes Viral After India’s 4-0 T20I Series Loss | WATCH

IND vs ENG: Team India’s teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was left emotional after India's 56-run defeat to England in the fifth and final T20I, a result that sealed a 4-0 series loss and cost the visitors their No. 1 spot in the ICC Men's T20I rankings. Moments after the match, cameras captured the 15-year-old in tears, with the video quickly going viral across social media.

IND vs ENG: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Emotional Reaction Goes Viral After India's 4-0 T20I Series Loss | WATCH
IND vs ENG: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Emotional Reaction Goes Viral After India's 4-0 T20I Series Loss | WATCH

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-07-12 12:50 IST

IND vs ENG: Young India opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was overcome with emotion after India’s 56-run defeat to England in the fifth and final T20I at the Utilita Bowl in Southampton on Saturday (July 11). The result completed a 4-0 series defeat for Shreyas Iyer’s side and also saw India lose their No. 1 spot in the ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings. Moments after the match, cameras captured an emotional Sooryavanshi struggling to hold back tears on the sidelines, with the video quickly going viral across social media.

The youngster, who made his India debut during the series, was consoled by teammates and members of the support staff after the heartbreaking defeat. Fans on social media praised the teenager’s passion and commitment, with many backing him to emerge stronger from the difficult tour.

You Might Be Interested In

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Emotional Moment Goes Viral

Soon after England sealed the series with another dominant victory, television cameras showed Sooryavanshi visibly emotional in the Indian dressing-room area. The touching moment resonated with cricket fans, who appreciated the youngster’s desire to perform for the national team despite a challenging introduction to international cricket.

England Complete 4-0 Series Victory

England wrapped up the five-match T20I series with a convincing 56-run win in Southampton after posting another imposing total. India’s batting lineup once again failed to chase the target, handing Harry Brook’s side a comprehensive 4-0 series triumph on home soil. The defeat also cost India the No. 1 position in the ICC Men’s T20I rankings.

Fans Rally Behind the Youngster

Cricket fans flooded social media with messages of support for Sooryavanshi, urging him not to be discouraged by the difficult tour. Many pointed out that several of India’s greatest cricketers endured challenging starts to their international careers before establishing themselves at the highest level.

What’s Next for India?

Following the disappointing tour of England, India will now shift their focus to upcoming white-ball assignments as the team management looks to rebuild confidence and identify the best combination ahead of future ICC tournaments. Despite the series loss, the experience gained by several young players, including Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, is expected to play an important role in India’s long-term plans.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs ENG: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Emotional Reaction Goes Viral After India’s 4-0 T20I Series Loss | WATCH
Tags: home-hero-pos-5Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

RELATED News

FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinals: France vs Spain, Argentina vs England— Complete Schedule, IST Match Timings, Live Streaming in India

Argentina vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026: Julian Alvarez-Lautaro Martinez Send Defending Champions Argentina Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals

England Beat Norway 2-1: Jude Bellingham Stars With A Brace As Three Lions Reach World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

Heather Knight Retirement: England World Cup-Winning Captain Announces International Cricket Exit at Lord’s

Will Novak Djokovic Announce Retirement After Semi-Final Exit In Wimbledon 2026? Serbian Superstar Breaks Silence

LATEST NEWS

IND vs ENG: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Emotional Reaction Goes Viral After India’s 4-0 T20I Series Loss | WATCH

Lock Upp 2: After Reality Show Exit, Sunita Ahuja Opens Up On Govinda’s Alleged Affairs; Says, ‘Koi Hero Doodh Ka…’

Who Is Shekhar Chaudhary? Meet Jasmine Sandlas’ Fiancé Whom She Introduced During Delhi Concert

ITR Filing 2026: Who Can File ITR-7? Eligibility, Due Dates and Excel Utility Explained

‘This May Be My Last Photo’: Trapped Worker Sends Selfie to Wife from Rubble Before Dramatic Rescue in Pune

Sunita Ahuja Exits Lock Upp 2 Due To Health Issues; Govinda Comes To Take Her Home

Lock Upp 2: Akanksha Choudhary Sent To Punishment Cell For A Week, Calls Farah Khan-Riteish Deshmukh’s Verdict ‘Unfair’

Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma Turns Good Samaritan, Rushes Injured Woman To Hospital In Panchkula

Who Is Ro Khanna and Why Was the US Congressman Detained During His West Bank Visit?

‘I Froze’: Ram Kapoor’s Heartbreaking Revelation About Childhood Abuse Leaves Lock Upp Emotional

IND vs ENG: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Emotional Reaction Goes Viral After India’s 4-0 T20I Series Loss | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs ENG: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Emotional Reaction Goes Viral After India’s 4-0 T20I Series Loss | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs ENG: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Emotional Reaction Goes Viral After India’s 4-0 T20I Series Loss | WATCH
IND vs ENG: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Emotional Reaction Goes Viral After India’s 4-0 T20I Series Loss | WATCH
IND vs ENG: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Emotional Reaction Goes Viral After India’s 4-0 T20I Series Loss | WATCH
IND vs ENG: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Emotional Reaction Goes Viral After India’s 4-0 T20I Series Loss | WATCH

QUICK LINKS