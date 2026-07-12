IND vs ENG: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Emotional Reaction Goes Viral After India’s 4-0 T20I Series Loss | WATCH

IND vs ENG: Young India opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was overcome with emotion after India’s 56-run defeat to England in the fifth and final T20I at the Utilita Bowl in Southampton on Saturday (July 11). The result completed a 4-0 series defeat for Shreyas Iyer’s side and also saw India lose their No. 1 spot in the ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings. Moments after the match, cameras captured an emotional Sooryavanshi struggling to hold back tears on the sidelines, with the video quickly going viral across social media.

The youngster, who made his India debut during the series, was consoled by teammates and members of the support staff after the heartbreaking defeat. Fans on social media praised the teenager’s passion and commitment, with many backing him to emerge stronger from the difficult tour.

Look at the way Vaibhav Suryavanshi is crying after being dropped, sitting alone in disappointment. 💔 It feels like a harsh decision by Gautam Gambhir and Shreyas Iyer. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/HbTn8Nxqrr — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) July 11, 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Emotional Moment Goes Viral

Soon after England sealed the series with another dominant victory, television cameras showed Sooryavanshi visibly emotional in the Indian dressing-room area. The touching moment resonated with cricket fans, who appreciated the youngster’s desire to perform for the national team despite a challenging introduction to international cricket.

England Complete 4-0 Series Victory

England wrapped up the five-match T20I series with a convincing 56-run win in Southampton after posting another imposing total. India’s batting lineup once again failed to chase the target, handing Harry Brook’s side a comprehensive 4-0 series triumph on home soil. The defeat also cost India the No. 1 position in the ICC Men’s T20I rankings.

Fans Rally Behind the Youngster

Cricket fans flooded social media with messages of support for Sooryavanshi, urging him not to be discouraged by the difficult tour. Many pointed out that several of India’s greatest cricketers endured challenging starts to their international careers before establishing themselves at the highest level.

What’s Next for India?

Following the disappointing tour of England, India will now shift their focus to upcoming white-ball assignments as the team management looks to rebuild confidence and identify the best combination ahead of future ICC tournaments. Despite the series loss, the experience gained by several young players, including Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, is expected to play an important role in India’s long-term plans.