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Home > Sports News > IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah Return; Gurnoor Brar, Shivam Dube In- India’s Predicted XI For 1st ODI Against England

IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah Return; Gurnoor Brar, Shivam Dube In- India’s Predicted XI For 1st ODI Against England

India vs England 1st ODI Predicted XI: Heavyweights Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah return. Will Gurnoor Brar and Shivam Dube make the cut at Edgbaston?

IND vs ENG Predicted XI
IND vs ENG Predicted XI

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Mon 2026-07-13 22:11 IST

IND vs ENG: Following a bruising T20I leg where a youthful Indian side faced a 4-0 series defeat against a rampant England outfit, the Men in Blue are shifting gears to the 50-over format. The three-match ODI series kicks off at Edgbaston on Tuesday, July 14 and the Indian camp is receiving a massive injection of experience and raw firepower. Regular heavyweights Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah are back in the mix, while exciting new talent Gurnoor Brar and clean-hitting all-rounder Shivam Dube add intriguing depth to the predicted playing eleven.

At the top of the order, India’s opening combination looks elite and formidable. Captain Shubman Gill will partner with the veteran Rohit Sharma. This allows India to build a stable foundation, blending Gill’s elegant accumulation with Rohit’s power-hitting. Right behind them comes the maestro Virat Kohli at his standard number three spot, providing anchoring security to the top order.

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The middle-order boasts considerable dynamism. Shreyas Iyer, serving as the vice-captain, slots in at number four to handle the spin overs, followed by KL Rahul, who is expected to don the wicketkeeping gloves and handle finishing duties at number five. Shivam Dube’s 50-over inclusion provides India with the crucial medium-pace bowling option alongside his renowned ability to clear the boundary at will in the lower-middle order, who came in as a replacement for Nitish Reddy. Alongside him, Axar Patel fills the premier spin-bowling all-rounder slot at number seven, offering vital balance.

India’s bowling department is where things get truly fascinating. The return of Jasprit Bumrah instantly elevates the attack; his lethal death-overs execution and early movement will be critical against England’s explosive batters. Partnering with him in the pace pack will be Arshdeep Singh, providing a left-arm angle.

The wildcard element is the potential inclusion of Punjab’s towering speedster, Gurnoor Brar. Brar’s high release point and ability to extract steep bounce on English decks make him an enticing option to surprise the hosts. Meanwhile, the wizardry of Kuldeep Yadav will lead the specialized spin department, looking to exploit any mid-innings vulnerabilities.

With a perfectly balanced blend of legendary veterans and hungry young prospects, India will be desperate to turn the tables on England and start the ODI series on a winning note.

India’s Predicted XI for 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

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IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah Return; Gurnoor Brar, Shivam Dube In- India’s Predicted XI For 1st ODI Against England
Tags: Cricket newsgurnoor brar india debutind vs engind vs eng 1st odi predicted xiindia squad vs england 2026india vs england playing 11jasprit bumrah edgbastonrohit sharma shubman gill openingshivam dube odivirat kohli return odi

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IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah Return; Gurnoor Brar, Shivam Dube In- India’s Predicted XI For 1st ODI Against England

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IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah Return; Gurnoor Brar, Shivam Dube In- India’s Predicted XI For 1st ODI Against England
IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah Return; Gurnoor Brar, Shivam Dube In- India’s Predicted XI For 1st ODI Against England
IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah Return; Gurnoor Brar, Shivam Dube In- India’s Predicted XI For 1st ODI Against England
IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah Return; Gurnoor Brar, Shivam Dube In- India’s Predicted XI For 1st ODI Against England

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