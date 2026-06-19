IND vs ENG: Will Virat Kohli Return For England ODI Series? Latest Fitness Report After Afghanistan ODIs Absence

Virat Kohli Injury Update: Virat Kohli is currently recovering from a hamstring injury he got while playing for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the IPL 2026 final. This injury was severe enough to make him unavailable for the three-match ODI series between India and Afghanistan, even after being named in the squad initially. Yashasvi Jaiswal was brought in as his replacement in the squad. However, Kohli’s injury raised concerns about how long he would be sidelined and if the former captain would be able to recuperate in time for the ODI series in England next month.

Virat Kohli Injury Update: BCCI to take massive call on Team India batter

A report from the Times of India, the right-handed batter would have to report to the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru to get a medical clearance from the board. According to the same report, Kohli looks set to join the Indian team for the ODIs in England. While the squad for the T20I series in England and Ireland has already been named, the BCCI is yet to name the squad for the ODIs. However, it is expected that the announcement could come in the next few days before the Gautam Gambhir-coached side leaves for the T20Is in Ireland.

A source was quoted in the report by TOI, “Kohli has started his rehabilitation, and his injury is healing quickly. He is expected to report to the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence for his fitness assessment and clearance soon. If his recovery goes as planned, Kohli is expected to make his comeback to the team in the upcoming England series.”

India vs Afghanistan ODIs: Virat Kohli ruled out

Virat Kohli was originally named in the squad for the ODI series against Afghanistan. However, the right-handed batter suffered a hamstring injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final against the Gujarat Titans. Kohli played a match-winning knock as he guided RCB to back-to-back IPL titles.

Virat Kohli in red-hot form

Virat Kohli was in red-hot form representing the Royal Challengers Bengaluru during the 19th season of the Indian Premier League. The right-handed batsman was the mainstay of RCB’s batting as they became only the third team to win the title back-to-back twice after the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. It’s the fourth year in a row that Kohli has scored over 600 runs in a season. This time also, he scored 675 runs while going at a strike rate of 165.84 at an average of 56.25. The 37-year-old’s form was supported by five fifties and a century during the season, guiding RCB to their second title.

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