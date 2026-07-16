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Home > Sports News > IND vs ENG Winner And Toss Prediction, 2nd ODI: Who Will Win Today’s India vs England Match? Pitch Report, Predicted Playing XIs

IND vs ENG Winner And Toss Prediction, 2nd ODI: Who Will Win Today’s India vs England Match? Pitch Report, Predicted Playing XIs

India will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series when they face England in the second ODI at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday (July 16). Shubman Gill's side registered a convincing victory in the series opener at Edgbaston, thanks to disciplined bowling led by Jasprit Bumrah and a clinical batting performance. Harry Brook's England, meanwhile, will be desperate to bounce back and keep the series alive heading into the final ODI.

IND vs ENG Winner and Toss Prediction, 2nd ODI: Who Will Win Today’s Match Between India and England?
IND vs ENG Winner and Toss Prediction, 2nd ODI: Who Will Win Today’s Match Between India and England?

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-07-16 14:32 IST

IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Team India will look to seal the three-match ODI series when they take on England in the second ODI at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, on Thursday (July 16). Shubman Gill’s side claimed a convincing victory in the opening ODI at Edgbaston, thanks to strong performances from the batting unit and disciplined bowling. England, led by Harry Brook, now face a must-win contest to keep the series alive before the teams head to the final ODI.

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Cardiff Pitch Report

The Sophia Gardens pitch generally offers assistance to fast bowlers early in the innings due to seam movement and overcast conditions. Batters who survive the new-ball spell can score freely, while spinners often come into play during the middle overs. The average first-innings ODI score at the venue is around 250-270, making anything above 280 a competitive total.

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IND vs ENG Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna.

England Probable XI: Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook (C), Jos Buttler (wk), Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, Liam Dawson.

IND vs ENG Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s Toss?

  • Predicted Toss Winner: England

  • Decision: Bowl First

  • Logic: Cardiff has traditionally favoured teams chasing, especially when cloud cover assists bowlers in the first innings. Harry Brook is expected to opt to field first if England win the toss and try to exploit the early movement before chasing under comparatively better batting conditions.

Who Will Win Today’s IND vs ENG 2nd ODI?

India enter the contest with momentum after taking a 1-0 lead in the series and appear to have a more balanced side. Shubman Gill is expected to be fit despite the injury scare in the first ODI, while experienced campaigners Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah provide added strength. England have enough firepower with Joe Root, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer, but they will need a much-improved all-round display to bounce back.

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Winner Prediction: India (IND) to win.

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IND vs ENG Winner And Toss Prediction, 2nd ODI: Who Will Win Today’s India vs England Match? Pitch Report, Predicted Playing XIs
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IND vs ENG Winner And Toss Prediction, 2nd ODI: Who Will Win Today’s India vs England Match? Pitch Report, Predicted Playing XIs
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