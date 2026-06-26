IND vs IRE 1st T20I: Ireland Beat Shreyas Iyer’s India by 34 Runs to Register First-Ever Win Over Men In Blue

The Shreyas Iyer captaincy era kicked off on a highly disappointing note for world champions India on Friday. In a shocking turn of events at a windy Stormont ground in Belfast, Ireland scripted cricketing history by defeating India by 34 runs in the first T20I of the two-match series. This historic victory marked Ireland’s first-ever win over the Men in Blue in any cricketing format.
IND vs IRE: Ireland Built a Winning Total After Early Blows
The afternoon began well for India when skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first under thick cloud cover. India’s opening bowlers justified the decision immediately, tearing through Ireland’s top order. Harshit Rana struck first, removing Ross Adair for 11, thanks to a sharp catch by wicketkeeper Sanju Samson. Arshdeep Singh then chimed in by sending the dangerous Harry Tector back for a three-ball duck. When Rana dismissed Tim Tector for 17, Ireland found themselves reeling at a miserable 30/3 within the first four overs.
🚨 HISTORY CREATE BY IRELAND 🚨
– Ireland defeated India for the first time in international cricket. 😭😭pic.twitter.com/Oj27hsTQsW
— lndian Sports Netwrk (@IS_Netwrk29) June 26, 2026
However, the hosts refused to throw in the towel. Wicketkeeper-batsman Lorcan Tucker stepped up to anchor the innings, steadying the ship alongside Benjamin Calitz. After Calitz fell for a quick 15, Gareth Delany joined Tucker, and the duo completely shifted the momentum of the game. Tucker played a brilliant, calculated knock, reaching a fine half-century (50 off 36 balls) before falling to the impressive Harshit Rana, who finished with superb figures of 3/24.
The real damage, however, came in the final overs. Delany paired up with George Dockrell for a blistering 49-run partnership that took just 16 balls. The Irish batsmen brutally targeted India’s bowling, extracting 19 runs from Washington Sundar’s over and hammering Prasidh Krishna for an astronomical 27 runs in a single over—including a sensational hat-trick of sixes by Delany. Delany was eventually dismissed for a quickfire 49 off 32 balls, but the late-innings explosion successfully propelled Ireland to a highly competitive 182/9.
Abhishek Sharma’s Fireworks Before India’s Collapse
Chasing 183 for victory, India’s response started like a house on fire. Openers Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson made a statement in the very first over, tearing into the Irish attack to score 16 runs. However, the joy was incredibly short-lived. Bowler Jai Moondra delivered a dream opening ball in the second over, clean-bowling Samson for just 5.
Unfazed by the loss, Abhishek Sharma single-handedly kept India in the driving seat. The dynamic left-hander went on a wild rampage, hitting four spectacular boundaries against Liam McCarthy in the third over and racing to his half-century in just 19 balls.
Unfortunately for India, nobody else could survive the disciplined Irish bowling. Matthew Hollard created the initial breakdown by dismissing Ishan Kishan for 1, and then dealt a massive psychological blow by sending back skipper Shreyas Iyer for just 3 on his captaincy debut. When McCarthy finally got his revenge on Abhishek Sharma—removing him for a blistering 20-ball 50—India’s chase completely lost its spine at 80/4.
Ireland’s Historic Celebration
The second half of the chase turned into an absolute disaster for the visitors. Left-arm spinner Matthew Humphreys and Matthew Hollard tore through the Indian middle order with ease. Tilak Varma crawled to a 21-ball 19 before Humphreys sent him packing, and Washington Sundar followed quickly for 9.
A brief, hopeful partnership between Axar Patel and Shivam Dube gave Indian fans a sliver of hope, but Moondra returned to dismiss Dube for a 16-ball 25. Once Axar fell for 15 in the 17th over, the lower order completely crumbled. India’s final five wickets went down for a mere 48 runs.
Matthew Humphreys triumphantly cleaned up the tail, trapping Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh in rapid succession. India was completely skittled out for 148 runs with seven balls to spare. Humphreys (3/38), Hollard (3/28), and Moondra (2/26) walked off the field as heroes, celebrating a legendary night for Irish cricket while India was left to search for immediate answers ahead of the final match.