IND vs IRE 2nd T20I: India Left Stunned As Ireland Script History With Thrilling One Run Win To Seal T20 Series

In what has been a sensational day for the sport, International Cricket has been stunned as the Ireland national cricket team produced the unfathomable as they recorded a stunning 1-run triumph over their Indian counterparts in the 2nd T20I, which was played at the Stormont Cricket Ground. Having clinched victory in the first clash of this bilateral affair, Ireland managed to hold firm and successfully defended a slender total to clinch their first-ever 2-0 bilateral series sweep over India. Indian captain Shreyas Iyer tossed the coin, won the toss and elected to bowl first with a newfound bowling attack which included International debutants Prince Yadav and Suryansh Shedge. Indian bowling sensation Prince Yadav impressed with a three-wicket haul, while vice-captain Tilak Varma stitched a defiant half-century in the chase; nevertheless, the visiting nation endured an embarrassing top-order collapse to fall short.

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I: Scores And Highlights

Ireland: 154/8 (20 Overs) — Harry Tector 53 (47), Ben Calitz 37 (23) | Prince Yadav 3/22, Shivam Dube 2/25

India: 153/9 (20 Overs) — Tilak Varma 55 (46), Harshit Rana 21 (10) | Matthew Hollard 3/26, Jai Moondra 3/32

Result: Ireland won by 1 run

First Innings: Irishmen Push to 154

The hosts were keen to seal the series on their return to international cricket, but the regular interruptions by Indian bowlers put them under immense pressure. In the 100th international match, man Harry Tector played the anchor role with a calculated knock of 53 balls laced with four boundaries. He was supported by a quick 37 runs from Ben Calitz off just 23 deliveries that included six over the ropes. India has been led by right-arm seamer Prince Yadav, who has taken sensational figures of 3-22 in a four-over spell. He had Arshdeep Singh 2-35 while Shivam Dube accounted for 2-25 for them.

Second Innings: India Falet in The Chase Once Again

The Indian chase didn’t start any worse for the tourists than losing their star openers – the fiery Sanju Samson (0), talented Abhishek Sharma (0) and their captain Shreyas Iyer (10) to home pace seamer Jai Moondra. The rescue for India fell into the lap of southpaw Tilak Varma, who did a tremendous job under fire to hit a sparkling 55 from 46 balls with some powerful strokes. The rain delay in the middle of the innings hardly helped the Indian cause.

As the lower order contributed to the run-chase – notably Harshit Rana chipped in with a blistering 21 from 10 balls- India, now requiring just 11 runs from the final over, were challenged by outstanding death bowling by Matthew Hollard (3-26) and Jai Moondra (3-32) to finish 153 for nine.

India vs Ireland: No Place in Playing XI For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Team management’s bold decision to exclude the scintillating young opening bat, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, for the do-or-die encounter in Belfast was something that drew a lot of attention. Even after showing a lot of spark on the recent domestic circuits, the left-hander did not find a place in the playing XI as they opted to stick to the experienced opening pairing in the form of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma.

However, this tactical masterclass proved to be costly for the visitors as the duo ended up walking back to the pavilion without scoring any runs in the pressure-packed phase of the powerplay, not being able to put the innings on any sort of track for the middle order, who struggled to adjust to the movement offered by the bowlers for a long time.