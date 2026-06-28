IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play Today? Check India vs Ireland Predicted Playing XIs, Weather Report and Forecast

IND vs IRE: Following a shocking 34-run defeat in the opening encounter at Belfast, a young Indian team is geared up to face a resilient Ireland side in the second and final T20I of the series at the Stormont Cricket Ground. With the hosts leading 1-0, India finds itself in a must-win situation to level the series.

IND vs IRE: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play Today?

The biggest talking point among Indian cricket fans centers around the inclusion of teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old explosive left-hander, who turned heads during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season with blistering knocks of 97 and 96 for the Rajasthan Royals, is a part of this touring squad.

Following structural failures in the top order during the first match—where the team slumped to 148 all out while chasing 182—calls for Sooryavanshi’s inclusion have intensified. If selected, he is expected to replace either Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson at the top, bringing dynamic flair alongside the in-form Abhishek Sharma, who scored a solid 50 in the opener.

IND vs IRE: Weather Report- Stormont, Belfast

The meteorological outlook for Sunday evening in Belfast looks relatively stable compared to typical British summer unpredictability. Temperatures are expected to hover around 16°C to 18°C. While there is a minimal 15% chance of light showers early in the evening, structural wind gusts of up to 20 km/h could assist seamers from both sides under the overcast skies. A full 20-over game is firmly on the cards.

IND vs IRE Predicted Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi / Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna.

Ireland: Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Ben Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Liam McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Jai Moondra, Matthew Hollard.

IND vs IRE Match Timing and Live Streaming in India

Match Start Time: Sunday, June 28, 2026, at 6:00 PM IST.

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: SonyLIV App and Website.

With crucial pride on the line for India and a historic series win within touching distance for Ireland, this second T20I promises absolute box-office action. Let’s see if the team management hands out a debut cap to India’s newest sensation.