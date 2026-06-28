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Home > Sports News > IND vs IRE Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs Ireland 2nd T20I match on TV and Online In India? Check Details

IND vs IRE Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs Ireland 2nd T20I match on TV and Online In India? Check Details

Looking for the IND vs IRE live streaming? Find out where to watch India vs Ireland 2nd T20I match live on TV and online via Sony Sports & Sony LIV at 6 PM IST.

IND vs IRE Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs Ireland 2nd T20I match on TV and Online In India. Photo BCCI- X
IND vs IRE Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs Ireland 2nd T20I match on TV and Online In India. Photo BCCI- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sun 2026-06-28 16:39 IST

IND vs IRE Live Streaming: Following a surprising 34-run upset in the opening encounter at Belfast, the pressure is entirely on a young Indian team. Led by Shreyas Iyer, the Men in Blue find themselves in a must-win situation heading into the final fixture of the brief two-match tour on 28th June. With a historic series victory in sight for a resilient Ireland team, cricket enthusiasts across India are gearing up for a blockbuster Sunday night clash. If you are looking to catch the action live from the Stormont Cricket Ground in Belfast, here is a comprehensive guide detailing exactly where to watch the second T20I live on television and through online streaming platforms in India.

When and where will the IND vs IRE 2nd T20I match be played?

The second and final T20I match between India and Ireland is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 28, 2026. The high-stakes game will be held at the Stormont Cricket Ground in Belfast.

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What time will the India vs Ireland 2nd T20I start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The official toss will take place 30 minutes prior, at 5:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the IND vs IRE 2nd T20I live on TV in India?

The Sony Sports Network holds the exclusive television broadcasting rights for India’s tour of Ireland 2026. Fans can view the live match broadcast across several premium channels based on their preferred language options:

  • English Commentary: Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 1 HD.

  • Hindi Commentary: Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 3 HD.

  • Regional Languages: Sony Sports Ten 4 and Sony Sports Ten 5 channels.

How to watch the IND vs IRE 2nd T20I live streaming online in India?

For cord-cutters and mobile users, the entire digital live stream of the second T20I match will be exclusively available on the Sony LIV app and its official desktop website. Viewers will require an active Sony LIV premium subscription package to view the action seamlessly in high-definition.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the potential international debut of 15-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Following a top-order collapse in the first game, the team management might draft the explosive left-hander into the playing XI alongside opener Abhishek Sharma to handle Ireland’s disciplined seam attack.

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IND vs IRE Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs Ireland 2nd T20I match on TV and Online In India? Check Details
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IND vs IRE Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs Ireland 2nd T20I match on TV and Online In India? Check Details
IND vs IRE Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs Ireland 2nd T20I match on TV and Online In India? Check Details
IND vs IRE Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs Ireland 2nd T20I match on TV and Online In India? Check Details
IND vs IRE Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs Ireland 2nd T20I match on TV and Online In India? Check Details

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