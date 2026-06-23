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Home > Sports News > IND vs IRE T20I: 3 Players Who Can Replace Nitish Kumar Reddy For India’s Tour Of England and Ireland

IND vs IRE T20I: 3 Players Who Can Replace Nitish Kumar Reddy For India’s Tour Of England and Ireland

IND vs IRE T20Is: A look at the top three domestic all-rounders in line to replace the injured Nitish Kumar Reddy for India's upcoming tour of Ireland.

IND vs IRE T20Is: 3 Players Who Can Replace Nitish Kumar Reddy For India's Tour Of England and Ireland. Photo ANI
IND vs IRE T20Is: 3 Players Who Can Replace Nitish Kumar Reddy For India's Tour Of England and Ireland. Photo ANI

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Tue 2026-06-23 11:51 IST

IND vs IRE T20Is: Team India’s preparations for the much-anticipated European tour have hit a surprise roadblock. Fast-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against England and Ireland following a sudden hamstring injury.

The shock loss leaves new captain Shreyas Iyer and the national selectors with little time to find a tactical replacement ahead of the series opener this Friday at Stormont Cricket Ground in Belfast. It’s no mean feat replacing a dynamic multi-tool asset such as Reddy. However, intense online speculation and evolving domestic trends have brought to the fore three top contenders that could potentially fill the void.

1. Suryansh Shedge

The explosive Mumbai all-rounder has quickly established himself as the leading candidate to travel to Belfast in the sporting newsrooms. Shedge is fresh in the minds of the national selectors, thanks to a highly competitive outing with the India A squad during the Sri Lanka Tri-Nation series earlier this month. Shedge is the quintessential modern T20 enforcer with a jaw-dropping strike rate of over 250 in past domestic matches for Mumbai. Importantly, his ability to chip in with handy right-arm medium pace makes him the closest direct, like-for-like role replacement for Reddy’s particular profile.

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2. Ramandeep Singh

If the team management is searching for a battle-tested T20 finishing specialist, Ramandeep Singh remains an elite option. Ramandeep is known for his punishing power hitting in the death overs and brings in a handy combination of lower order boundary clearing and sharp right-arm medium pace. He is also considered as one of the best and most athletic outfielders in the current Indian domestic circuit. If Shreyas Iyer is looking for an established finisher who can bat comfortably at number seven from the word go, Ramandeep is the perfect fit for the tactical plan.

3. Krunal Pandya

If the selectors decide to move away from a seam-bowling all-rounder altogether, then the veteran spin-bowling all-rounder Krunal Pandya is the prime candidate to steady the ship. He would bring a completely different tactical dimension to the squad, offering tight left-arm orthodox spin in the powerplay or middle overs as well as a reliable left-handed batting option. His decent international experience and several IPL seasons under his belt could add much needed stability to the unpredictable European decks. In the end, tactical philosophy will call the final shot. But picking Shedge or Ramandeep means India are still on their own turf of the young, pace-bowling all-rounder template, and bringing Krunal Pandya is an experience-first move to get the team balance right.

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IND vs IRE T20I: 3 Players Who Can Replace Nitish Kumar Reddy For India’s Tour Of England and Ireland
Tags: ind vs ire t20 scheduleIndia tour of Ireland 2026india vs ireland t20 squad 2026Indian cricket team newskrunal pandya team india recallnitish kumar reddy replacementramandeep singh all roundershreyas iyer captain irelandstormont cricket ground belfastsuryansh shedge india call up

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IND vs IRE T20I: 3 Players Who Can Replace Nitish Kumar Reddy For India’s Tour Of England and Ireland
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