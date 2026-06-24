IND vs IRE: Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Is Unlikely To Make His India Debut In 1st T20I? Reason Revealed

IND vs IRE: The buzz around 15-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has reached a fever pitch ever since he boarded the flight to Ireland and emotionally received his maiden senior India jersey. But for the die-hard cricket fans who want to see the prodigy smash records in the 1st T20I against Ireland on June 26 at Stormont Cricket Ground, they might have to wait a little longer.

As per several reports, Sooryavanshi, who has been called up for the national side for the first time, is unlikely to find a place in the starting eleven for the series opener. The final roadblock? A huge logjam at the top of the order.

India’s Overcrowded Top Order

The “BIG reason” that keeps the Rajasthan Royals prodigy on the bench is a classic tactical headache for the newly appointed T20I captain Shreyas Iyer and the team management. The 15-year-old who won the IPL 2026 Orange Cap winner with a massive 776 runs is purely a top-order explosive batsman.

He is very unlucky that the top three slots in India were already filled. The designated openers are wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma. The return of Ishan Kishan and the presence of vice-captain Tilak Varma provide ironclad security to numbers three and four behind them. Selectors apparently are not yet willing to take the risk of dropping established senior stars to accommodate a teenager into a strange middle-order role in the series opener.

When Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Make His Debut?

Cricket analysts feel Sooryavanshi could get a chance if India win the short 2-match series against Ireland easily or in the latter half of the England series through player rotation. He is also in the squad for the Asian Games 2026 to be held in September, which provides another assured runway for his international debut.

The Massive Record on the Line

Every time Sooryavanshi steps onto the pitch it will be a historic moment. He became the youngest player to be selected for the senior Indian men’s team at the age of 15 years and 71 days and as a result, the moment he plays his first international match, he will break Sachin Tendulkar’s 36-year-old record (16 years and 205 days) for the youngest male debutant in the history of Indian cricket.