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Home > Sports News > IND vs IRE: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Make Historic Debut In Today India Match? Here’s What We Know

IND vs IRE: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Make Historic Debut In Today India Match? Here’s What We Know

Will history be written in Belfast? Get the ultimate preview tags, predicted playing XI scenarios, and official keywords for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s potential debut in the 1st T20I.

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Make Historic Debut In Today India Match? Here's What We Know
IND vs IRE 1st T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Make Historic Debut In Today India Match? Here's What We Know

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Fri 2026-06-26 12:47 IST

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India are all set to kick off their two-match bilateral T20I series against Ireland today, 26th June at the Stormont Cricket Ground and one name is hogging the limelight: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The explosive teenage prodigy is set to make a potentially historic international debut for the Men in Blue, sending anticipation through the roof for Indian cricket fans.

The team management wants to introduce fresh dynamic talent into the template of the Indian top-order after a thrilling breakthrough run in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League. Sooryavanshi at 16 years will become the youngest cricketer to debut for India in senior international cricket after Sachin Tendulkar. 

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Sensational Form Demanding Selection

Sooryavanshi has made his selection virtually impossible to overlook. He has been carving through the professional bowling lineups the last few weeks batting at the top of the order and also in the IPL. In his latest appearance for India A in the Sri Lanka Tri-Nation Series, he hammered a brilliant 94 off just 29 deliveries against Sri Lanka A at an incredible strike rate of 324.14.

This comes after a blistering end to his domestic T20 season where he scored 97 and 96 in consecutive big-hitting innings, clearing the ropes easily on each occasion. His fearlessness against extreme pace and high-quality spin makes him the ideal modern power-hitter India wants to cultivate for future global cycles.

IND vs IRE: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play In Today’s Clash

The team management is looking at this developmental tour as an incubation ground for the future core players with senior stalwarts rested. The final strategy is a mystery till the toss but insiders say Sooryavanshi is a strong favourite to bag his cap and open the innings with an experienced partner to exploit the powerplay restrictions.

But batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said that the teenage prodigy will get his opportunity but not at the expense of someone, who is scoring runs.

“Vaibhav Suryavanshi will get his opportunity, but I don’t think just to give him the opportunity we should drop someone who has been scoring runs, that will be unfair to them”, Kotak told the press. 

Ireland, in familiar home conditions, will provide a stiff challenge with their seasoned seamers. However, the administration of India seems to be completely invested in a high intent blueprint, which makes it the perfect ecosystem for the young prodigy to test his mettle on the international stage.

India Predicted XI 

A new-look India, under new captain Shreyas Iyer, will have a selection headache on their hands when they face Ireland in the first match of the T20 World Cup in Belfast on Sunday. While cricket fans across the globe are excited to see Sooryavanshi making his historic debut, cricket pundits and team management are talking about “fairness” and how established World Cup stars like Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan should not be pushed down or out of the order.

Predicted Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna. 

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IND vs IRE: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Make Historic Debut In Today India Match? Here’s What We Know
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IND vs IRE: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Make Historic Debut In Today India Match? Here’s What We Know

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IND vs IRE: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Make Historic Debut In Today India Match? Here’s What We Know
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