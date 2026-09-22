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Home > Sports News > IND vs JAP: Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Playing In Historic T20I Against Japan? Check India’s Playing XI

IND vs JAP: Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Playing In Historic T20I Against Japan? Check India’s Playing XI

Team India have once again omitted Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as they face Japan in a historic one-off T20I at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano on September 22, Tuesday.

IND vs JAP: Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Playing In Historic T20I Against Japan? Check India's Playing XI. Image Credit: ANI
IND vs JAP: Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Playing In Historic T20I Against Japan? Check India's Playing XI. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 12:19 IST

IND vs JAP, One-off T20I: Team India have once again omitted Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as they face Japan in a historic one-off T20I at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano on September 22, Tuesday. Despite playing an incredibly modest opposition, the reigning World T20 champions have resisted the urge to include the 15-year-old in the playing XI to face Japan.

IND vs JAP, One-off T20I: Why is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi not playing India’s historic T20 international against Japan?

Due to Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson establishing themselves as a fearsome opening pair in the recently-concluded T20I series against Afghanistan, the Men in Blue have decided to stick with them at the top. While their partnership in the first T20I against Afghanistan, didn’t last that long, they flexed their muscles in the next two games, putting Afghanistan’s bowlers to the sword. The third T20I saw the duo amass a partnership of 142 only in 9.5 overs as Abhishek struck 108 off 34 deliveries, including a 33-ball 100. With Team India setting 222 for Afghanistan to win, they folded for 94 in response as their innings lasted only 14.1 overs.

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India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh
Japan (Playing XI): Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake, Reo Sakurano-Thomas, Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming(c), Benjamin Ito-Davis, Wataru Miyauchi, Alexander Shirai-Patmore(w), Charlie Hara-Hinze, Ibrahim Takahashi, Declan Suzuki-McComb, Makoto Taniyama, Shoma Sugaya-Slater

While Sooryavanshi has performed well in his limited chances for the Indian side, head coach Gautam Gambhir had earlier clarified that the left-handed batter must wait for his opportunity. Meanwhile, the match has been reduced to only five overs, owing to a delayed start due to rain. Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat.

IND vs JAP, One-off T20I: What is the idea behind the historic one-off match between India and Japan?

Dubbed the one-off match as ‘The Suzuki Cup’, the landmark match is being played to mark 75 years of India–Japan diplomatic ties. The game also serves as the vital warm-up ahead of the main draw of the Asian Games.

India squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Vipraj Nigam, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Japan squad: Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (c), Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake, Koji Hardgrave-Abe, Ibrahim Takahashi, Declan Suzuki, Makoto Taniyama, Benjamin Ito-Davis, Wataru Miyauchi (wk), Reo Sakurano-Thomas, Alex Shirai-Patmore, Ryan Drake, Marcus Thurgate, Kazuma Stafford, Charles Hinze.

The Men in Blue start overwhelming favourites for the match, given they are currently ranked 2nd in the ICC T20I rankings and won the T20 World Cup earlier this year, becoming the first side to defend it successfully and lift the trophy at home. At the same time, India also hold the Asian Games Gold Medal clinched during the previous edition. India are coming off a 3-0 demolition of Afghanistan at home and will be confident of retaining their Gold Medal this time around.

However, they will not take any of the opposition lightly, given the reigning champions’ recent struggles overseas, headlined by losing a T20I series to England.

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IND vs JAP: Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Playing In Historic T20I Against Japan? Check India’s Playing XI
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IND vs JAP: Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Playing In Historic T20I Against Japan? Check India’s Playing XI

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IND vs JAP: Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Playing In Historic T20I Against Japan? Check India’s Playing XI
IND vs JAP: Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Playing In Historic T20I Against Japan? Check India’s Playing XI
IND vs JAP: Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Playing In Historic T20I Against Japan? Check India’s Playing XI
IND vs JAP: Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Playing In Historic T20I Against Japan? Check India’s Playing XI
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