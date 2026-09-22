IND vs JPN One-Off T20I Live Streaming: Can Shreyas Iyer and Co. Win Historic Meeting? When and Where to Watch Suzuki Cup Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India

IND vs JPN One-Off T20I Live Streaming: Team India will round off its Asian Games 2026 preparation with a historic one-off T20I against hosts Japan at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture. The match will be the first meeting between the two sides in men’s international cricket and will be played under the Suzuki Cup banner. The fixture has been organised to commemorate 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Japan. India enter the contest after completing a 3-0 T20I series sweep against Afghanistan in New Delhi last week, while Japan will look to use the occasion to boost cricket’s profile in the country. Here are all the details, including match timing, TV telecast and live streaming information.

When Will the India vs Japan One-Off T20I Take Place?

The India vs Japan one-off T20I will take place on Tuesday, September 22, 2026.

Where Will the India vs Japan One-Off T20I Be Held?

The India vs Japan one-off T20I will be held at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture, Japan.

What Time Will the India vs Japan One-Off T20I Start?

The India vs Japan one-off T20I will begin at 9:30 AM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the start of the match.

Which TV Channels Will Live Telecast the India vs Japan One-Off T20I?

The India vs Japan one-off T20I will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to Watch India vs Japan One-Off T20I Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the India vs Japan one-off T20I on the FanCode app and website. Viewers can follow the historic Suzuki Cup encounter on their laptops and mobile devices through the platform.

India vs Japan One-Off T20I: Match Preview

India will be playing Japan for the first time in men’s international cricket. Led by Shreyas Iyer, the Indian team will aim to continue its winning momentum ahead of the Asian Games 2026 campaign. India are scheduled to begin their Asian Games campaign next week, although their quarterfinal opponent has not yet been decided.

For Japan, the contest represents a significant opportunity to increase the sport’s popularity domestically and gain experience against a leading international team. The match also carries additional importance as part of the celebrations marking 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Japan.