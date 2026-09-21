LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IND vs JPN, Probable Playing XI: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play in India vs Japan Suzuki Cup? Check India’s Probable Playing XI

IND vs JPN, Probable Playing XI: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play in India vs Japan Suzuki Cup? Check India’s Probable Playing XI

IND vs JPN, Probable Playing XI: India will begin their Japan tour with a historic one-off T20I against Japan at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano on Tuesday (Sep 22). The match will be played under the Suzuki Cup banner and will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams in men's international cricket. Here is a look at India's probable playing XI for the IND vs JPN one-off T20I.

IND vs JPN, Probable Playing XI: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play in India vs Japan Suzuki Cup? Check India's Probable Playing XI
IND vs JPN, Probable Playing XI: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play in India vs Japan Suzuki Cup? Check India's Probable Playing XI

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 16:13 IST

IND vs JPN, Probable Playing XI: India will begin their Japan tour with a historic one-off T20I against Japan at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano on Tuesday (Sep 22). The match will be played under the Suzuki Cup banner and will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams in men’s international cricket. Here is a look at India’s probable playing XI for the IND vs JPN one-off T20I.

India vs Japan One-Off T20I Match Details

  • Match: Japan vs India, One-Off T20I
  • Date: Tuesday, September 22, 2026
  • Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground, Sano, Kanto, Japan
  • Time: 9:30 AM IST
  • Competition: Suzuki Cup

IND vs JPN: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is part of India’s squad for the one-off T20I against Japan, but he is not included in the predicted playing XI. With several established international players available, India could opt for experience in the historic contest.

You Might Be Interested In

IND vs JPN: India’s Probable Playing XI

India Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

IND vs JPN: Japan’s Probable Playing XI

Japan Probable XI: Wataru Miyauchi, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake, Kendel Fleming (C), Benjamin Ito, Ibrahim Takahashi, Alester Fleming, Declan Suzuki, Reo Sakurano, Makoto Taniyama, Kohei Kubota, Charlie Hara-Hinze.

India vs Japan: Historic T20I Contest

India will be playing Japan for the first time in men’s international cricket. The fixture was announced by the Japan Cricket Association and the Board of Control for Cricket in India as part of celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Japan.

The match will also provide Japan with valuable preparation ahead of the Asian Games 2026. India, meanwhile, will have the opportunity to give some of its international stars valuable match practice in the one-off contest.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs JPN, Probable Playing XI: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play in India vs Japan Suzuki Cup? Check India’s Probable Playing XI
Tags: IND vs JPN

RELATED News

IND vs JPN Suzuki Cup: Check India vs Japan One-Off Match – Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

ENG vs SL 1st ODI: Check England vs Sri Lanka Match – Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

IND vs SL Asian Games 2026: Check India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Gold Medal Match – Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

Rijohn Jose Death News: Calicut FC Defender Dies at 29 in Kozhikode Motorcycle Accident, Teammate Gani Nigam Injured

WATCH Video: Wasim Akram Tears Into Razaullah After Hero’s Welcome Despite 3-0 Whitewash, Says ‘Hide Your Face, Celebrate at Home’

LATEST NEWS

Advanced Vascular and Pain Interventions Redefine Treatment in Ahmedabad

IND vs JPN, Probable Playing XI: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play in India vs Japan Suzuki Cup? Check India’s Probable Playing XI

Samsung S23 Pink Line Appears After Official Update, Customer Asks Why He Should Pay

From Police Action To Village Vigilance, Punjab Govt Says It’s Waging Full-Scale War Against Drugs

Uppal Farm Girl MMS: Punjabi ‘Tractor Girl’ Viral Video Sparks Controversy — What Happened In The Case?

Muskan Karia Intimate Video ‘Leaked’ Online, But Was It Real? Influencer Reveals Truth Behind Viral Clip

Karan Johar’s R.N. Kao Film: Who Was India’s First RAW Chief? 7 Things To Know About The Real-Life Spymaster

Hyderabad School Viral MMS: Class 9 Students Caught Recording Class 2 Girl Inside Washroom

WATCH Video: Wasim Akram Tears Into Razaullah After Hero’s Welcome Despite 3-0 Whitewash, Says ‘Hide Your Face, Celebrate at Home’

Kajal Kumari Viral MMS: Who Is Bhojpuri Performer At The Centre Of The Leaked Video Controversy?

IND vs JPN, Probable Playing XI: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play in India vs Japan Suzuki Cup? Check India’s Probable Playing XI

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs JPN, Probable Playing XI: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play in India vs Japan Suzuki Cup? Check India’s Probable Playing XI

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs JPN, Probable Playing XI: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play in India vs Japan Suzuki Cup? Check India’s Probable Playing XI
IND vs JPN, Probable Playing XI: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play in India vs Japan Suzuki Cup? Check India’s Probable Playing XI
IND vs JPN, Probable Playing XI: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play in India vs Japan Suzuki Cup? Check India’s Probable Playing XI
IND vs JPN, Probable Playing XI: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play in India vs Japan Suzuki Cup? Check India’s Probable Playing XI
IND vs JPN, Probable Playing XI: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play in India vs Japan Suzuki Cup? Check India’s Probable Playing XI

QUICK LINKS