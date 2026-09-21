IND vs JPN, Probable Playing XI: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play in India vs Japan Suzuki Cup? Check India’s Probable Playing XI

IND vs JPN, Probable Playing XI: India will begin their Japan tour with a historic one-off T20I against Japan at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano on Tuesday (Sep 22). The match will be played under the Suzuki Cup banner and will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams in men’s international cricket. Here is a look at India’s probable playing XI for the IND vs JPN one-off T20I.

India vs Japan One-Off T20I Match Details

Match: Japan vs India, One-Off T20I

Japan vs India, One-Off T20I Date: Tuesday, September 22, 2026

Tuesday, September 22, 2026 Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground, Sano, Kanto, Japan

Sano International Cricket Ground, Sano, Kanto, Japan Time: 9:30 AM IST

9:30 AM IST Competition: Suzuki Cup

IND vs JPN: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is part of India’s squad for the one-off T20I against Japan, but he is not included in the predicted playing XI. With several established international players available, India could opt for experience in the historic contest.

IND vs JPN: India’s Probable Playing XI

India Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

IND vs JPN: Japan’s Probable Playing XI

Japan Probable XI: Wataru Miyauchi, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake, Kendel Fleming (C), Benjamin Ito, Ibrahim Takahashi, Alester Fleming, Declan Suzuki, Reo Sakurano, Makoto Taniyama, Kohei Kubota, Charlie Hara-Hinze.

India vs Japan: Historic T20I Contest

India will be playing Japan for the first time in men’s international cricket. The fixture was announced by the Japan Cricket Association and the Board of Control for Cricket in India as part of celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Japan.

The match will also provide Japan with valuable preparation ahead of the Asian Games 2026. India, meanwhile, will have the opportunity to give some of its international stars valuable match practice in the one-off contest.