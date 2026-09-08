IND vs JPN, Suzuki Cup 2026: India vs Japan T20I Date, Time, Squads, TV Channel, Live Streaming, And All You Need to Know

IND vs JPN, Suzuki Cup One-Off T20I: Shreyas Iyer’s Team India will take on Japan in a historic first-ever T20I between the two sides as part of the preparations for the Asian Games 2026. The one-off match will be played at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Japan on Tuesday, September 22. India will field a star-studded squad featuring Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, while Japan will be led by Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming. Here are all the details, including date, timing, venue, full squads, live streaming and TV channel information.

India vs Japan One-Off T20I Match Details

Match: India vs Japan, Suzuki Cup One-Off T20I

India vs Japan, Suzuki Cup One-Off T20I Date: Tuesday, September 22, 2026

Tuesday, September 22, 2026 Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground, Tochigi Prefecture, Japan

Sano International Cricket Ground, Tochigi Prefecture, Japan Toss: 9:00 AM IST

9:00 AM IST Match Start Time: 9:30 AM IST

When Will India vs Japan One-Off T20I Take Place?

The India vs Japan one-off T20I will take place on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. The match has been organised as a warm-up fixture ahead of the Asian Games 2026, which will be hosted by Japan later this month.

Where Will India vs Japan One-Off T20I Take Place?

The historic India vs Japan T20I will be played at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture, Japan. It will be the first-ever T20I meeting between India and Japan.

How to Watch India vs Japan One-Off T20I Live on TV?

The India vs Japan one-off T20I will be telecast live on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How to Watch India vs Japan One-Off T20I Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the India vs Japan one-off T20I live on the FanCode website and app.

India vs Japan One-Off T20I Team News

India will enter the fixture with a star-studded squad led by Shreyas Iyer, with the likes of Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh included in the team. Fifteen-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is also part of the Indian squad for the historic encounter.

Japan have selected their squad with the Asian Games 2026 regulations in mind and will be led by Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, their all-time leading T20I run-scorer. Ibrahim Takahashi and Declan Suzuki-McComb are also included, while emerging spin-bowling all-rounder Jake Kusuda-Nairn and veteran Tsuyoshi Takada feature in the squad.

India vs Japan One-Off T20I Squads

India Squad: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Japan Squad: Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (c), Charlie Hara-Hinze, Benjamin Ito-Davis, Alester Kadowaki-Fleming, Kohei Kubota, Jake Kusuda-Nairn, Wataru Miyauchi (wk), Reo Sakurano-Thomas, Alex Shirai-Patmore (wk), Shoma Sugaya-Slater, Declan Suzuki-McComb, Tsuyoshi Takada, Ibrahim Takahashi, Makoto Taniyama and Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake.