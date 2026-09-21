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Home > Sports News > IND vs JPN Suzuki Cup: Check India vs Japan One-Off Match – Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

IND vs JPN Suzuki Cup: Check India vs Japan One-Off Match – Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

IND vs JPN Suzuki Cup: India will face Japan in a historic one-off T20I at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano, Kanto, Japan, on Tuesday (Sep 22). The fixture will mark the first-ever senior men's T20I meeting between India and Japan and will be played under the Suzuki Cup banner. The match is also part of celebrations marking 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries and will provide Japan with an important opportunity to prepare for the Asian Games 2026.

IND vs JPN Suzuki Cup: Check India vs Japan One-Off Match - Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
IND vs JPN Suzuki Cup: Check India vs Japan One-Off Match - Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 16:11 IST

IND vs JPN Suzuki Cup: India will face Japan in a historic one-off T20I at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano, Kanto, Japan, on Tuesday (Sep 22). The fixture will mark the first-ever senior men’s T20I meeting between India and Japan and will be played under the Suzuki Cup banner. The match is also part of celebrations marking 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries and will provide Japan with an important opportunity to prepare for the Asian Games 2026.

India vs Japan One-Off T20I Match Details

  • Tournament: India Tour of Japan 2026
  • Match: Japan vs India, One-Off T20I
  • Date: Tuesday, September 22, 2026
  • Time: 9:30 AM IST (1:00 PM Local Time / 4:00 AM GMT)
  • Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground, Sano, Kanto, Japan
  • Capacity: 2,000
  • Umpires: Chris Brown, Chris Thurgate
  • Match Referee: Vengalil Narayanan Kutty

India vs Japan One-Off T20I Preview

The one-off T20I will be a historic occasion as India and Japan meet for the first time at senior men’s international level in the format. Shreyas Iyer will captain India, with the squad featuring established international names including Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel.

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Japan will be led by Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, who is the country’s leading men’s T20I run-scorer. The contest is being held under the Suzuki Cup banner as part of the celebrations for 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Japan. It will also serve as preparation for Japan ahead of the Asian Games 2026.

Japan Squad for One-Off T20I vs India

Japan Squad: Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (captain), Charlie Hara-Hinze, Benjamin Ito-Davis, Alester Kadowaki-Fleming, Kohei Kubota, Jake Kusuda-Nairn, Wataru Miyauchi, Reo Sakurano-Thomas, Alex Shirai-Patmore, Shoma Sugaya-Slater, Declan Suzuki-McComb, Tsuyoshi Takada, Ibrahim Takahashi, Makoto Taniyama, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake.

India Squad for One-Off T20I vs Japan

India Squad: Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Vipraj Nigam, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Who Is Japan Cricket Team Captain?

Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming will lead Japan in the historic T20I against India. He is also Japan’s all-time leading men’s T20I run-scorer, having accumulated 1,871 runs in 55 T20Is at a strike rate of 139.41.

Kadowaki-Fleming has two centuries and 12 half-centuries in T20I cricket. He will also lead Japan during the Asian Games campaign, making the fixture against India an important preparation opportunity for the Japanese side.

Where to Watch India vs Japan One-Off T20I Live on TV in India?

Indian viewers can watch the historic India vs Japan one-off T20I live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

How to Watch India vs Japan One-Off T20I Live Streaming in India?

The India vs Japan one-off T20I will be available for live streaming in India on FanCode.

Where to Watch India vs Japan One-Off T20I Live in Japan?

Viewers in Japan can watch the match on Tochigi TV. Live streaming availability will depend on local coverage.

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IND vs JPN Suzuki Cup: Check India vs Japan One-Off Match – Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
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IND vs JPN Suzuki Cup: Check India vs Japan One-Off Match – Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
IND vs JPN Suzuki Cup: Check India vs Japan One-Off Match – Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
IND vs JPN Suzuki Cup: Check India vs Japan One-Off Match – Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
IND vs JPN Suzuki Cup: Check India vs Japan One-Off Match – Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
IND vs JPN Suzuki Cup: Check India vs Japan One-Off Match – Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

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