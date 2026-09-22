IND vs JPN, T20I Controversy: Japan Denied 1 Run After Wide Call Overturned? Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer Confront Umpire | WATCH VIDEO

IND vs JPN, One-off T20I: Team India managed to evade a massive scare as they held off Japan in the historic T20I at the Sano International Ground in Sano to win by 2 runs on September 22, Tuesday. However, a run denied due to a controversial wide call overturned by the on-field umpires has come sharply into the spotlight. The involvement of Shreyas Iyer and bowler Axar Patel prior to overturning the decision by the umpires has also emerged, given it affected the result in a considerable way.

IND vs JPN, One-off T20I: Were Japan denied a run against India?

With eight needing off the final six deliveries, Axar gave away only a single in the first two balls and gave another run via a wide. With left-handed batter Shirai-Patmore going for the reverse sweep in the next delivery, the ball went leg side and the umpire yet again gave a wide. But Axar and Shreyas were not impressed as the umpires got together and reversed the wide call. With the next three balls yielding as many singles, the hosts eventually fell two runs short of scripting a monumental upset.

INDIA UNDER PRESSURE & THE DRAMA BEGINS. 😂 – The moment the Indian team gathered around the umpire and pressured him to change the wide decision. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/J2eiGkzb7g — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) September 22, 2026







But several social media users strongly believe that the wide call should have remained.

IND vs JPN, One-off T20I: Shreyas Iyer heaps praise on Japan

While Iyer reflected that the wicket was quite difficult to bat on, given it was turning square, he hailed Japan for the way they played and pushed the Men in Blue to the brink. The right-hander stated at the post-game presentation:

“Was turning square, was a very difficult wicket to bat on. We saw the openers as well, not being able to gauge the pace of the spin. I decided it’s easy to take singles and doubles, interact with the batsman who came in with me. Decided I’ll be playing on the merit of the ball. If the ball is turning and holding a bit, I’ll nudge for singles and doubles… See I always keep saying five overs game, it can go anywhere. Attitude Japanese team showed today is impeccable. I’m sure they’re on the right track, for us it was a great practice on the wicket.”

Iyer and co. will now directly be seen in the Asian Games 2026.