IND vs JPN T20I: India Edge Japan By 2 Runs in Last-Ball Suzuki Cup Thriller | Match Highlights, Full Scorecard And Result

IND vs JPN T20I: India secured a thrilling two-run victory over Japan in the five-over one-off T20I on Tuesday (Sep 22), with Axar Patel defending eight runs in the final over to seal a dramatic win. Japan restricted the reigning world T20I champions to 32/4 before their chase ended at 30/3. Shreyas Iyer top-scored for India with 16 runs, while Washington Sundar claimed two wickets. Here are the match highlights, full scorecard and result from the Suzuki Cup thriller.

IND vs JPN T20I Match Details

Match: India vs Japan, One-Off T20I, Suzuki Cup

India vs Japan, One-Off T20I, Suzuki Cup Date: Tuesday, September 22, 2026

Tuesday, September 22, 2026 Venue: Sano surface, Japan

Sano surface, Japan Match Format: Five-over T20I

Five-over T20I Result: India defeated Japan by 2 runs

IND vs JPN T20I Match Result

India defeated Japan by two runs in a thrilling five-over contest. After being restricted to 32/4, India relied on its bowlers to defend the modest total. Japan lost early wickets but recovered to reach 30/3, requiring eight runs from the final over. Axar Patel held his nerve to prevent Japan from completing the chase, handing India a narrow victory.

IND vs JPN T20I Match Highlights

India restricted to 32/4: Japan’s spinners delivered a surprise performance against India’s powerful batting line-up, with Charlie Hara-Hinze finishing as the pick of the bowlers with 2/17.

Japan’s spinners delivered a surprise performance against India’s powerful batting line-up, with Charlie Hara-Hinze finishing as the pick of the bowlers with 2/17. Shreyas Iyer top-scored: The India captain made 16 runs, including a boundary, to become the only Indian batter to reach double figures according to the supplied match report.

The India captain made 16 runs, including a boundary, to become the only Indian batter to reach double figures according to the supplied match report. Japan lost early wickets: Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake was run out for one after a sharp throw from Ishan Kishan, before Washington Sundar dismissed Ibrahim Takahashi for four.

Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake was run out for one after a sharp throw from Ishan Kishan, before Washington Sundar dismissed Ibrahim Takahashi for four. Japan mounted a late challenge: Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming and Benjamin Ito-Davis helped Japan reach 18/2 after three overs, leaving the hosts 15 runs away from victory.

Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming and Benjamin Ito-Davis helped Japan reach 18/2 after three overs, leaving the hosts 15 runs away from victory. Axar Patel defended eight runs: Japan needed eight from the final over but finished on 30/3, as India secured a two-run victory in a dramatic finish.

IND vs JPN T20I Scores of Both Sides

India: 32/4 in 5 overs

32/4 in 5 overs Japan: 30/3 in 5 overs

30/3 in 5 overs Result: India won by 2 runs

IND vs JPN T20I Full Scorecard

India Innings: 32/4 (5 overs)

Shreyas Iyer (c): 16 runs

16 runs Sanju Samson: 9 runs

9 runs Ishan Kishan: 3 runs

3 runs Abhishek Sharma: 0 runs

0 runs Tilak Varma: 1* run

1* run Shivam Dube: 0* runs

0* runs Extras and other dismissal details: Not fully provided in the supplied match report.

Japan Bowling: Charlie Hara-Hinze 2/17, Ibrahim Takahashi 1/13. Other bowling figures were not provided.

Japan Innings: 30/3 (5 overs)

Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake: 1 run

1 run Ibrahim Takahashi: 4 runs

4 runs Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming: 12 runs

12 runs Benjamin Ito-Davis: Contributed to Japan’s recovery

Contributed to Japan’s recovery Japan Total: 30/3 in 5 overs

India Bowling: Washington Sundar was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, while Axar Patel bowled the decisive final over. Complete bowling figures and the full individual scorecard were not provided in the supplied match report.

IND vs JPN T20I First Innings Highlights

Japan’s spinners made life difficult for India’s batters on a sluggish surface. Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for a golden duck by Charlie Hara-Hinze, while Sanju Samson scored nine runs before falling to Ibrahim Takahashi. Ishan Kishan was dismissed for three, leaving India at 14/3 after 2.4 overs. Shreyas Iyer hit a boundary in the final over but was eventually dismissed for 16, with India finishing on 32/4.

IND vs JPN T20I Japan’s Chase Highlights

Japan began their chase poorly after Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake was run out for one in the opening over. Washington Sundar then dismissed Ibrahim Takahashi for four, leaving Japan at 7/2. Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming and Benjamin Ito-Davis steadied the innings before Washington removed Kadowaki-Fleming for 12 in the fourth over. Japan entered the final over needing eight runs but could only reach 30/3, falling two runs short.

IND vs JPN T20I Key Performers

Shreyas Iyer: The India captain scored 16 runs and was India’s leading run-scorer in the five-over innings.

Washington Sundar: The off-spinner claimed two wickets and played a key role in restricting Japan’s chase.

Axar Patel: The all-rounder bowled the final over and defended eight runs to secure India’s two-run victory.

Charlie Hara-Hinze: The Japanese spinner finished with figures of 2/17 and troubled India’s batting line-up.

IND vs JPN T20I Result: India Win By 2 Runs

India edged Japan by two runs in a dramatic Suzuki Cup encounter. Japan’s bowlers restricted India to 32/4, but the Indian bowling attack managed to defend the total. Axar Patel’s final over ensured Japan finished on 30/3, giving India a narrow victory in the five-over one-off T20I.