IND vs JPN: Who is Charlie Hara-Hinze? 17-Year-Old Japan Spinner Stuns Team India, Dismisses Abhishek Sharma And Shreyas Iyer

IND vs JPN, One-off T20I: Japan’s left-arm spinner Charlie Hara-Hinze could be destined for some big things in the future as he has dismissed the No.2 ranked ICC batter Abhishek Sharma and captain Shreyas Iyer in the historic one-off T20I against India on September 22, Tuesday at the Sano International Ground in Sano. Hara-Hinze, opening the bowling for Japan, after the hosts lost the toss, dismissed the dashing left-hander for a first-ball duck.

IND vs JPN, One-off T20I: Who is Charlie Hara-Hinze

Born on September 30, 2008, the teenage cricketer from Japan made his debut on February 4, 2024, in Bangkok against the Maldives as a 15-year-old. Hara-Hinze’s most prominent performance came against Indonesia during the 2024 ICC East Asia-Pacific Sub-Regional Qualifier as he took a fifer by giving away only six runs. The 17-year-old had also captained Japan to victory over Tanzania in an U19 World Cup match and notably dismissed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in an ACC U19 Asia Cup fixture. Additionally, he has honed his skills by playing Northern Suburbs Cricket Club in Brisbane, Australia.

Meanwhile, the wicket of Abhishek came in the very first over of the game as Abhishek went for the sweep but only got a top edge and a fielder at short fine leg snaffled a smart catch. The fifth and final over of the match saw Hara-Hinze get the better of Iyer for 16 off 12 deliveries as the Indian captain holed out to deep extra cover while going for the big hit. He eventually finished with outstanding figures of 2-0-17-2.

IND vs JPN, One-off T20I: Can Japan Stun Team India?

Dubbed the one-off match as ‘The Suzuki Cup’, the landmark match is being played to mark 75 years of India–Japan diplomatic ties. The game also serves as the vital warm-up ahead of the main draw of the Asian Games. While Team India were considered to be the overwhelming favourites due to obvious reasons, it is the home side that have come up with a stunning bowling effort. In what was a five-over shootout, Iyer had won the toss and elected to bat first.

The Men in Blue might have been hoping to get the big hits from the outset but Japan have bowled outstandingly well to restrict the opposition to 32. It has given them a genuine chance to beat the reigning world champions.