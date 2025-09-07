IND vs KOR Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch India vs Korea Live Telecast On Tv And Online

The Asian Men Hockey Asia Cup 2025 is poised to culminate with the pulsating final as hosts India are ready to take on the defending champions South Korea at the Rajgir Sports Complex in Bihar on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at 7:30 PM IST. It’s not only continental supremacy on the menu, but also a ticket to the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, a joint venture of Belgium and the Netherlands.

India’s path to final of Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final

India had a slow start to their campaign but with coach Craig Fulton in charge of the team, they have progressively been finding form and his tactical adjustments are beginning to bear fruits. They started their Super 4s campaign with a difficult 2-2 draw with Korea then a 4-1 victory over Malaysia. In fact, it was during their last Super 4s match, a routing 7-0 win over China, that India delivered a statement of purpose, a masterful performance that propelled India to the top of the table, with seven points.

South Korea in Hockey Asia Cup 2025

Five time Asia Cup champions, and among the most decorated teams in continental hockey, South Korea reached the final by defeating Malaysia in a dramatic Super 4 match 4-3. They have a history and they are capable of playing under intense competitive pressure, which makes them dangerous to an Indian team with the home advantage.

When and Where to Watch Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final?

The match would begin at 7:30 PM IST and would be available to watch in SONY LIV network.

Indian squad at Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final

India has a mixed team of experienced representatives like captain Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh and Hardik Singh as well as young players like Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, and Sukhjeet Singh. Their domination of China which was emphasized by six various players underlining their squad strength. This stage of Super 4s revealed how well India is converting pressure into performance. Fulton preached playing the game, rather than the event, and focused on process, not hype, which seems to have struck a chord with the team.

