LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs KOR Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch India vs Korea Live Telecast On Tv And Online

IND vs KOR Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch India vs Korea Live Telecast On Tv And Online

At the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final in Rajgir, India plays South Korea, the reigning Asia Champions, with a spot in World Cup 2026 at stake. India slowly got into gear under head coach Craig Fulton, peaking in super 4, with a now showing against China winning 7-0.

(Image Credit: TheHockeyIndia)
(Image Credit: TheHockeyIndia)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 7, 2025 12:29:04 IST

The Asian Men Hockey Asia Cup 2025 is poised to culminate with the pulsating final as hosts India are ready to take on the defending champions South Korea at the Rajgir Sports Complex in Bihar on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at 7:30 PM IST. It’s not only continental supremacy on the menu, but also a ticket to the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, a joint venture of Belgium and the Netherlands.

India’s path to final of Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final 

India had a slow start to their campaign but with coach Craig Fulton in charge of the team, they have progressively been finding form and his tactical adjustments are beginning to bear fruits. They started their Super 4s campaign with a difficult 2-2 draw with Korea then a 4-1 victory over Malaysia. In fact, it was during their last Super 4s match, a routing 7-0 win over China, that India delivered a statement of purpose, a masterful performance that propelled India to the top of the table, with seven points.



South Korea in Hockey Asia Cup 2025

Five time Asia Cup champions, and among the most decorated teams in continental hockey, South Korea reached the final by defeating Malaysia in a dramatic Super 4 match 4-3. They have a history and they are capable of playing under intense competitive pressure, which makes them dangerous to an Indian team with the home advantage.

When and Where to Watch Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final?

The match would begin at 7:30 PM IST and would be available to watch in SONY LIV network. 

Indian squad at Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final 

India has a mixed team of experienced representatives like captain Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh and Hardik Singh as well as young players like Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, and Sukhjeet Singh. Their domination of China which was emphasized by six various players underlining their squad strength. This stage of Super 4s revealed how well India is converting pressure into performance. Fulton preached playing the game, rather than the event, and focused on process, not hype, which seems to have struck a chord with the team.

Also Read: Davey Johnson Death: World Series Titles Winner Had THESE Unique Records To His Name

Tags: Hockey Asia Cup 2025Hockey Asia Cup 2025 FinalHockey Asia Cup 2025 Final Live StreamingIND vs KORIndia vs KoreaMen Hockey Asia Cup

RELATED News

ASIA CUP 2025: ‘The reigning champions are back!’ But Without A Sponsor As Team India Reveals Official Jerseys
Spain vs Turkiye World Cup Qualification UEFA Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India Spain vs Turkiye Live Telecast On Tv And Online
India Makes History With First Men’s Compound Team Gold At Archery World Championships
Lovlina Borgohain Blames Systematic Failures After Flop At Boxing World Championship 2025
Did You Know Virat Kohli Was Sharing His Fitness Reports To THIS Sportsperson While He Was In London?

LATEST NEWS

Breaking: Mumbai High-Rise Fire, Blaze Erupts In 24-Storey Dahisar Building
Russia Develops World’s First Cancer Vaccine With 100% Efficacy, Here’s When It Could Be Publicly Available
"They are doing this now when elections are close, and Trump's pressure is mounting": Mallikarjun Kharge on GST reforms
Japan PM Ishiba Shigeru announces resignation
Who Is Iryna Zarutska? Her Shocking Murder Has Left the U.S. Stunned and Scared!
Assam CM Sarma announces Rs 5 crore to Himachal CM Relief Fund for flood relief
70% of smart home devices vulnerable to cyberattacks: Cyber Security Council
This Country Becomes First In The World To Lose All Its Glaciers, Reason Will Shock You
Explained: How Will Japan Pick Its Next Leader After PM Ishiba Shigeru’s Resignation?
JD Vance Makes Big Reveal About 2028 Presidential Elections, Door Open For Future Bid But…
IND vs KOR Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch India vs Korea Live Telecast On Tv And Online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs KOR Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch India vs Korea Live Telecast On Tv And Online

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs KOR Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch India vs Korea Live Telecast On Tv And Online
IND vs KOR Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch India vs Korea Live Telecast On Tv And Online
IND vs KOR Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch India vs Korea Live Telecast On Tv And Online
IND vs KOR Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch India vs Korea Live Telecast On Tv And Online

QUICK LINKS