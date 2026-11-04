IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Kohli’s 74 And Arshdeep’s Four-Wicket Haul Seal India’s Winning Start In Auckland

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: India kicked off their five-match ODI series against New Zealand with a convincing five-wicket victory at Eden Park, Auckland. A disciplined bowling performance, led by Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar and Anshul Kamboj, restricted the hosts to a modest total before Virat Kohli’s sensational 74 off 51 balls powered the visitors towards a comfortable win in a rain-affected contest.

With the second innings reduced to 32 overs following multiple rain interruptions, India were set a revised DLS target of 143. The visitors eventually chased down the target in 22.4 overs, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar And Anshul Kamboj Shine With The Ball

After winning the toss and opting to bowl, India made an immediate impact through Arshdeep Singh, who dismissed Will Young and Henry Nicholls early to put New Zealand under pressure.

Tim Seifert attempted to rebuild the innings with a 43-ball 38, while Daryl Mitchell contributed 28. However, the Indian bowlers continued to pick up wickets at regular intervals.

Gurnoor Brar provided crucial breakthroughs, dismissing Seifert and Tom Latham before returning to remove Blair Tickner. Meanwhile, Anshul Kamboj delivered an outstanding spell, claiming the wickets of Mitchell Santner and Nathan Smith while conceding just 22 runs in his 10 overs.

Arshdeep finished with four wickets, while Gurnoor picked up three. New Zealand were eventually bowled out for 185 in 40.2 overs.

Blair Tickner provided some late resistance with an entertaining 34 off 23 deliveries, including four sixes, while Glenn Phillips contributed 30.

Virat Kohli’s Blazing 74 Powers India’s Run Chase

India suffered an early setback when Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a six-ball duck by Kyle Jamieson in the opening over. However, Virat Kohli joined captain Shubman Gill and took charge of the run chase.

The duo stitched together a crucial 113-run partnership for the second wicket, effectively putting India in control of the contest. Gill played a supporting role with 37 off 56 deliveries, while Kohli dominated the New Zealand bowling attack.

The former India captain smashed 74 off just 51 balls, striking 13 fours and one six at a remarkable strike rate of 145.10. He brought up his half-century in just 35 deliveries, producing a vintage display of strokeplay at Eden Park.

Kohli also surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become the highest run-scorer in ODI run chases, taking his tally to 8,741 runs.

However, Jacob Duffy brought an end to his spectacular innings in the 20th over, with Tim Seifert completing the catch at deep backward square leg.

Jacob Duffy’s Three-Wicket Burst Fails To Stop India

New Zealand attempted to fight back through Jacob Duffy, who dismissed Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel in quick succession. Duffy finished with three wickets for 49 runs, briefly raising hopes of a late turnaround.

Shreyas Iyer contributed 15 off 13 deliveries before falling to Duffy, while Axar Patel departed for a two-ball duck.

With the target within reach, KL Rahul and Naman Dhir ensured there were no further complications. Naman finished the contest in style, pulling Nathan Smith through mid-wicket for a boundary as India reached 143/5 in 22.4 overs.

Anshul Kamboj Named Player Of The Match

Despite Kohli’s match-defining contribution with the bat, Anshul Kamboj was named Player of the Match for his economical bowling performance of 2/22 in 10 overs.

Kamboj credited his success to maintaining consistent lines and lengths, while also highlighting the effectiveness of his wobble-seam deliveries.

India captain Shubman Gill praised the team’s overall bowling and fielding effort, particularly highlighting Rohit Sharma’s run-out of Daryl Mitchell as a turning point.

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner admitted that his side struggled to adapt to the bounce at Eden Park and acknowledged India’s disciplined bowling performance.

India will now look to carry their winning momentum into the second ODI, scheduled to be played in Wellington on Saturday, as New Zealand aim to bounce back and level the five-match series.