IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Update: IND Need 132 Runs To Win In 237 Balls, Virat And Gill Steady India’s Chase | Check How To Watch Free Live And Streaming Details

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Update: New Zealand were bowled out for 185 in the first innings after India’s bowlers delivered a disciplined performance. India are now chasing the target in the opening match of the ODI series, with Kohli taking the attack to the New Zealand bowlers while Gill looks to settle at the crease.

India lost Rohit Sharma early in the chase, but Kohli and Gill have steadied the innings with a promising partnership. Kyle Jamieson provided the breakthrough for New Zealand, leaving the visitors needing a solid stand from their experienced batting pair.

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs India, 1st ODI

Series: India tour of New Zealand 2026

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

New Zealand: 185 all out in 40.2 overs

India: 54/1 in 10.3 overs

Target: 186 runs

India need: 132 runs to win

India batters: Virat Kohli 29*, Shubman Gill 17*

Live TV: Sony Sports Network

Live streaming: SonyLIV app and website

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Score: India 54/1, Need 132 Runs

India reached 54/1 after 10.3 overs, needing another 132 runs to win the first ODI. Kohli was batting on 29 off 27 deliveries, having struck five boundaries, while Gill remained unbeaten on 17 off 30 balls, including two fours.

The duo had added 53 runs off 57 deliveries for the second wicket, helping India recover after Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a duck. Jamieson claimed Rohit’s wicket in the final over of the powerplay, with Mitchell Santner completing the catch.

India maintained a run rate of 5.14, comfortably above the required rate of 3.34. With wickets in hand and an established partnership at the crease, the visitors will look to consolidate their position in the coming overs.

New Zealand Bowled Out For 185 Against India

Earlier, New Zealand were dismissed for 185 in 40.2 overs after India won the toss and elected to bowl. Arshdeep Singh led the attack with four wickets, while Gurnoor Brar picked up three and Anshul Kamboj claimed two.

Tim Seifert top-scored with 38, while Glenn Phillips contributed 30. Blair Tickner added a late 34 off 23 deliveries, including four sixes, to help New Zealand reach a competitive total after losing wickets at regular intervals.

Kamboj was particularly economical, finishing with figures of 2/22 in 10 overs, including two maidens.

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Streaming In India

Cricket fans in India can follow the first ODI between New Zealand and India on the Sony Sports Network, according to the listed broadcast details. Live digital coverage is available through the SonyLIV app and website, subject to the platform’s subscription and access requirements.

Viewers looking for a free viewing option on television can check DD Sports on DD Free Dish and confirm the match’s availability through the latest official programme listings. Free-to-air television availability should not be confused with free online streaming, as SonyLIV access may require a subscription.