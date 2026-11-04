IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Update: India Need 186 Runs To Win, Check Free Live Telecast And Streaming Details

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Streaming: New Zealand have been bowled out for 185 in the first ODI against India at Eden Park, Auckland. Gurnoor Brar picked up three wickets, while Arshdeep Singh claimed four as India restricted the hosts to a manageable total. Here is how you can watch India’s chase live on TV and mobile in India.

India have a target of 186 runs to win the opening match of the three-match ODI series. After winning the toss and opting to bowl, Shubman Gill’s side delivered a disciplined bowling performance to dismiss New Zealand in 40.2 overs.

Arshdeep Singh led the attack with four wickets, while Gurnoor Brar took three and Anshul Kamboj finished with two. Blair Tickner’s late contribution of 34 off 23 balls helped New Zealand move closer to the 200-run mark, while Tim Seifert top-scored with 38.

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs India, 1st ODI

Series: India tour of New Zealand 2026

Date: Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

New Zealand: 185 all out in 40.2 overs

India’s target: 186 runs

Toss: India won and elected to bowl

TV Broadcast in India: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV app and website

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: New Zealand Innings Highlights

New Zealand lost Will Young early after Arshdeep Singh struck in the fifth over. Henry Nicholls also fell to Arshdeep, leaving the hosts under pressure. Tim Seifert provided some resistance with 38 off 43 balls, while Daryl Mitchell added 28 before being run out.

Glenn Phillips scored 30 from 51 deliveries, but India continued to pick up wickets at regular intervals. Anshul Kamboj dismissed Mitchell Santner and Nathan Smith, while Gurnoor Brar removed Tom Latham and later wrapped up the innings by dismissing Blair Tickner.

Tickner struck four sixes during his 34-run knock, but Brar eventually ended the innings at 185 in 40.2 overs.

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: India Bowling Figures

Arshdeep Singh: 4 wickets for 70 runs in 10 overs

Gurnoor Brar: 3 wickets for 44 runs in 9.2 overs

Anshul Kamboj: 2 wickets for 22 runs in 10 overs

Auqib Nabi: 0 wickets for 33 runs in 6 overs

Axar Patel: 0 wickets for 12 runs in 5 overs

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Streaming In India

Cricket fans in India can watch the second innings of the New Zealand vs India 1st ODI live on the Sony Sports Network. The match is also available for digital streaming through the SonyLIV app and website.

Fans watching on smartphones, tablets or smart TVs can access the live coverage through SonyLIV, subject to the subscription requirements of their chosen plan.

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: How To Watch Live For Free In India?

Viewers looking for a free television option can check DD Sports on DD Free Dish, subject to confirmation of the match’s broadcast schedule. Fans with a compatible DD Free Dish setup should check the latest DD Sports programme listings to confirm whether the match is being telecast.

Free-to-air television coverage and online streaming availability are separate. SonyLIV may require a subscription, so viewers should check the platform’s current access plans before tuning in.