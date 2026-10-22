IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: India Pull Off Record Chase As Naman Dhir, Sanju Samson Power 4-Wicket Win Over New Zealand In 1st T20I

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: India pulled off a sensational six-wicket victory over New Zealand in the opening T20I at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, chasing down a target of 226 with two balls to spare. Sanju Samson smashed 67 off 33 balls, while Naman Dhir’s explosive unbeaten 42 off 15 deliveries sealed India’s record successful T20I chase.

After New Zealand posted 225/4, Glenn Phillips’ unbeaten 82 off 40 balls put the hosts in a strong position. India responded with an aggressive start, racing to 94 runs in the powerplay before New Zealand’s spinners mounted a comeback.

Samson’s early fireworks and Shreyas Iyer’s valuable 42 kept India in the hunt, but it was Dhir’s late assault that proved decisive. His match-winning knock helped India reach 230/6 in 19.4 overs, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead in the series.

Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma Give India Flying Start

Asked to bat first after India won the toss and elected to bowl, New Zealand posted an imposing 225/4 in 20 overs. Glenn Phillips led the charge with an unbeaten 82 off 40 balls, hitting eight fours and three sixes. Finn Allen contributed 45 off 24 deliveries, while Daryl Mitchell scored 28 and Bevon Jacobs added a quickfire 31 off 16 balls.

Mayank Yadav, Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh claimed a wicket apiece for India, while Arshdeep also effected Jacobs’ run-out. However, India’s bowlers conceded runs at a high rate, with all five conceding at least 40 runs.

India responded aggressively, racing to 94/1 in the powerplay. Samson struck eight fours and four sixes in his 67-run knock, reaching his fifty in just 23 balls. Abhishek Sharma provided further fireworks with 29 off 12 deliveries as the opening pair added 93 runs in only 35 balls.

New Zealand Spinners Fight Back, But Naman Dhir Finishes The Job

New Zealand fought back through their spinners, with Michael Bracewell and captain Mitchell Santner taking two wickets each. Samson was bowled by Santner, while Bracewell dismissed Abhishek and Tilak Varma. Santner also removed Ishan Kishan as India slipped to 122/4.

Captain Shreyas Iyer then scored a crucial 42 off 28 balls, partnering Axar Patel, who contributed 24 off 14 deliveries. Their efforts kept India in contention, but Iyer’s dismissal at 210/6 left the chase finely balanced.

Naman Dhir produced a match-winning assault, smashing an unbeaten 42 off just 15 balls, including five fours and two sixes. His explosive innings included a six off Matt Henry to finish the chase at 230/6 in 19.4 overs.

India Create History With Record T20I Chase

India’s successful chase of 226 is their highest in men’s T20 internationals, surpassing their previous best of 209. It is also the second-highest successful chase against New Zealand in T20Is, behind Australia’s 244-run effort in Auckland in 2018.

Samson was named Player of the Match for his match-defining innings as India took a 1-0 lead in the series. The opening encounter delivered a high-scoring thriller, with India’s aggressive batting and Dhir’s late fireworks proving decisive.