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Home > Sports News > IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Series-Opener Between India And New Zealand? Check TV And Live Streaming Details

IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Series-Opener Between India And New Zealand? Check TV And Live Streaming Details

The Kiwis will host the reigning world T20 champions for an all-format series, beginning with the shortest format on October 22, Thursday at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Series-Opener Between India And New Zealand? Check TV And Live Streaming Details. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Series-Opener Between India And New Zealand? Check TV And Live Streaming Details. (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-10-21 15:23 IST

IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: After a five-game T20I series against the West Indies, Team India are bracing for another exciting five-match rubber against New Zealand in the format. The Kiwis will host the reigning world T20 champions for an all-format series, beginning with the shortest format on October 22, Thursday at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The Men in Blue’s long and gruelling tour will begin with the shortest format as the tourists will hope to set the tone for the ODI and Test series to follow.

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Although Team India are the reigning world T20 champions, their results have been quite inconsistent since clinching the T20 World Cup earlier this year by beating New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. They lost away series to Ireland and England without winning even a game. Although a series win against Afghanistan followed along with a gold medal in the Asian Games 2026. Nevertheless, there are massive question marks over the adaptability of the side in overseas conditions, especially as most of the squad members are yet to play a T20I in New Zealand.

Meanwhile, New Zealand last played a T20I in July, getting involved in an away tri-series against Zimbabwe and South Africa. The Black Caps went on to secure the tri-series by defeating the Proteas in the final. The Kiwis will be in full strength, except for the injured Rachin Ravindra but still having the likes of Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson and Lockie Ferguson. But it remains to be seen how many T20Is the fast bowlers will play, given the important Test assignments that loom ahead.

India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Details

  • Match: India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI
  • Date: Thursday (Oct 22), 2026
  • Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand
  • Match Start Time: 12:30 PM IST
  • Series: India tour of New Zealand, 2026

India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I, Squads:

India T20I Squad: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson [WK], Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.

New Zealand T20I Squad: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner

When and Where to Watch IND vs NZ 1st T20I in India?

The television telecast of the series-opener between India and New Zealand will take place on Sony Sports 1 and Sony Sports 5 TV channels in India. The telecast will also be available in Hindi on Sony Sports 3 and Tamil, Telugu and Kannada on Sony Sports 4. Meanwhile, the live streaming shall be available on Sony LIV App and website.

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IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Series-Opener Between India And New Zealand? Check TV And Live Streaming Details
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IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Series-Opener Between India And New Zealand? Check TV And Live Streaming Details

IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Series-Opener Between India And New Zealand? Check TV And Live Streaming Details

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IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Series-Opener Between India And New Zealand? Check TV And Live Streaming Details
IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Series-Opener Between India And New Zealand? Check TV And Live Streaming Details
IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Series-Opener Between India And New Zealand? Check TV And Live Streaming Details
IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Series-Opener Between India And New Zealand? Check TV And Live Streaming Details
IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Series-Opener Between India And New Zealand? Check TV And Live Streaming Details

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