India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVE: India began their first-innings response after New Zealand were bowled out for 368 on Day 2 of the opening Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Henry Nicholls smashed a magnificent 175, while Glenn Phillips scored a brilliant 118 to rescue the hosts after an early collapse. At the time of writing, India were 52/0 after 14 overs, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul unbeaten at the crease. The scores and match statistics are subject to change as the match progresses.

India’s bowling attack had a challenging outing as Nicholls and Phillips stitched together a massive 216-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Akash Deep picked up three wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah finished with four scalps. Anshul Kamboj also impressed with two wickets as New Zealand were eventually dismissed in 121 overs.

The visitors now face the challenge of building a substantial first-innings total to reduce New Zealand’s advantage. Jaiswal and Rahul have provided a steady start, negotiating the opening spells without losing a wicket.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2: Match Details

Tournament: India tour of New Zealand, 2026

Match: India vs New Zealand, 1st Test

Date: Friday, November 20, 2026

Day: Day 2

Time: 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2: Live Score

New Zealand 1st Innings: 368 all out (121 overs)

India 1st Innings: 52/0 (14 overs)

India trail by 316 runs

Run Rate: 3.71

Batting:

Yashasvi Jaiswal: 28* (51)

KL Rahul: 23* (34)

Bowling:

Matt Henry: 0/25 (7 overs)

Jacob Duffy: 0/21 (3 overs)

Kyle Jamieson: 0/6 (4 overs)

Partnership: 52 runs off 84 balls

India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Full Squads

India Squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep and Gurnoor Brar.

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham (Captain), Tom Blundell (WK), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Dean Foxcroft and Will Young.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Telecast In India

Cricket fans in India can watch the second day’s action live on the Sony Sports Network. The television broadcast will be available across the network’s designated sports channels.

For viewers looking for free television coverage, DD Sports via DD Free Dish is another platform to check. However, fans should verify the latest broadcast schedule to confirm whether this particular Test match is being telecast live.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Streaming Apps

Fans who prefer watching the match on smartphones, tablets, laptops or smart TVs can access the live coverage through the following platforms:

SonyLIV app

SonyLIV website

Sony Sports Network

DD Sports via DD Free Dish, subject to the live broadcast schedule

SonyLIV is the official digital streaming platform for the series, while Sony Sports Network will provide television coverage in India. Online streaming may require an active subscription, depending on the applicable plan.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test LIVE: Free TV Channel

Fans searching for a free channel to watch the second day of the first Test can check DD Sports on DD Free Dish for live coverage.

The free-to-air television platform offers an alternative for viewers who do not have access to Sony Sports Network or a SonyLIV subscription. However, viewers should confirm the match listing on DD Sports before tuning in.

Where To Watch India vs New Zealand 1st Test In Other Countries?

New Zealand: Fans can watch the match on Sky Sport NZ. Free-to-air coverage may also be available through Three or Sky Open, subject to regional broadcast listings. Live streaming options include Sky Go, Sky Sport Now and ThreeNow.

United States and Canada: Willow TV will provide television coverage, with live streaming available through the Willow app and website.