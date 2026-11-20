India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2: Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul scored half-centuries as India reached 159/1 at stumps on Day 2 of the opening Test against New Zealand in Wellington on Friday. Chasing New Zealand’s first-innings total of 368, India finished the day trailing by 209 runs, with Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal unbeaten at the crease.

India began Day 2 with the task of breaking New Zealand’s formidable sixth-wicket partnership between Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips. The visitors eventually managed to bowl out the hosts for 368 in 121 overs, but not before Nicholls and Phillips completed magnificent centuries and extended their partnership beyond 200 runs.

Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips Complete Centuries As New Zealand Post 368

New Zealand resumed Day 2 at 243/5, with Nicholls on 113 and Phillips on 94. Both batters continued from where they had left off, frustrating the Indian bowling attack and pushing the hosts towards a commanding total.

Phillips brought up his century, completing a brilliant 118 off 216 deliveries, which included 14 boundaries. Nicholls, meanwhile, remained unbeaten on 175 from 335 balls, striking 21 fours in a determined innings.

The duo added 216 runs for the sixth wicket before Akash Deep finally dismissed Phillips. India subsequently picked up the remaining wickets, restricting New Zealand to 368.

Akash Deep was among India’s most effective bowlers, finishing with three wickets for 53 runs in 23 overs. Jasprit Bumrah claimed four wickets for 92 runs, while Anshul Kamboj picked up two wickets. Prasidh Krishna took one wicket.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul Give India Solid Start

In reply, India got off to a confident start, with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul putting together a 130-run partnership for the first wicket. The duo negotiated the New Zealand pace attack with patience and also capitalised on scoring opportunities to keep the required run rate under control.

Jaiswal was the more aggressive of the two, scoring 85 off just 89 deliveries. His entertaining knock featured 16 boundaries as he continued to put pressure on the New Zealand bowlers. Rahul, meanwhile, played a composed innings at the other end, providing stability and ensuring India did not lose early wickets.

The opening partnership eventually came to an end in the 28th over when Matt Henry dismissed Jaiswal. The left-handed batter was caught by wicketkeeper Tom Blundell, leaving India at 130/1 after 27.5 overs.

Rahul subsequently brought up his half-century, reaching the milestone off 113 deliveries. He remained unbeaten on 52 from 116 balls, including five boundaries, at the close of play.

Devdutt Padikkal joined Rahul after Jaiswal’s dismissal and looked comfortable during his brief stay at the crease. He finished the day unbeaten on 16 off 35 deliveries, with three boundaries.

India Trail New Zealand By 209 Runs At Stumps

India ended Day 2 at 159/1 after 39 overs, scoring at a run rate of 4.08. Rahul and Padikkal shared an unbeaten 29-run partnership for the second wicket, ensuring the visitors did not suffer any further setbacks before stumps.

For New Zealand, Henry was the only successful bowler on Day 2, claiming Jaiswal’s wicket while conceding 43 runs in 12 overs. Kyle Jamieson bowled an economical spell, giving away just 15 runs in 11 overs without picking up a wicket.

India will resume their first innings on Day 3 with Rahul and Padikkal at the crease. The visitors will hope to build on their solid start and reduce the deficit before attempting to take a first-innings lead.

At stumps, India were 159/1, still trailing New Zealand by 209 runs, with nine wickets in hand.