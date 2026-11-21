India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3: KL Rahul smashed a magnificent 136, while Shubman Gill narrowly missed out on a century with 98 as India took control of the opening Test against New Zealand in Wellington. The visitors reached 486/4 at stumps on Day 3, securing a valuable 118-run first-innings lead after the hosts were bowled out for 368.

Rahul continued his impressive innings from Day 2 to register his maiden Test century in New Zealand, while Devdutt Padikkal and Gill also made crucial contributions with the bat. Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 55 at the close of play, with India firmly placed to build a substantial lead on Day 4.

India resumed Day 3 at 159/1, with Rahul unbeaten on 52 and Padikkal on 16. Having already established a solid opening partnership through Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rahul on the previous day, India looked to capitalise on the platform and put pressure on the New Zealand bowling attack.

KL Rahul Slams Maiden Test Century In New Zealand

Rahul and Padikkal continued India’s fightback with a crucial 165-run partnership for the second wicket. The duo displayed excellent patience against the New Zealand seamers, rotating the strike regularly and punishing loose deliveries to keep the scoreboard moving.

Padikkal brought up a well-deserved half-century and eventually scored 80 off 175 deliveries, including 10 boundaries. His innings came to an end in the 83rd over when Kyle Jamieson dismissed him, leaving India at 295/2.

Rahul continued to hold one end together and reached his maiden Test century in New Zealand. The right-handed batter completed the milestone off 207 deliveries, becoming the first Indian opener to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries – South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia.

He eventually departed for a magnificent 136 off 290 balls, including nine fours and two sixes. Nathan Smith broke the partnership in the 104th over, dismissing Rahul when India were comfortably placed at 386/3.

Shubman Gill Misses Century By Two Runs, Rishabh Pant Hits Fifty

After Rahul’s dismissal, captain Shubman Gill joined Rishabh Pant at the crease, and the duo continued India’s dominance with another valuable partnership.

Gill looked in excellent touch and scored 98 off 146 deliveries, striking nine fours and two sixes. He combined with Pant for a 100-run stand for the fourth wicket, putting India in a commanding position.

However, just when Gill appeared set to complete his century, Jacob Duffy produced a delivery that came back in sharply and went through the gap between bat and pad. The ball struck Gill’s pad before ricocheting onto the off stump, ending his innings at 98 in the final over before stumps.

Pant, meanwhile, played an attacking knock and brought up his half-century off just 58 deliveries. He remained unbeaten on 55 off 62 balls, with five fours and two sixes, at the end of the day’s play.

Anshul Kamboj, who came in as the nightwatchman, was unbeaten on zero from two deliveries alongside Pant.

India Take 118-Run Lead Against New Zealand At Stumps

India finished Day 3 at 486/4 in 125 overs, securing a first-innings lead of 118 runs over New Zealand. The visitors scored at 3.89 runs per over and will look to extend their advantage further when play resumes on Day 4.

For New Zealand, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson and Nathan Smith picked up one wicket each. Duffy had an expensive outing, conceding 180 runs in 29 overs, while Jamieson returned figures of 1/57 in 27 overs.

India will resume their innings with Pant and Kamboj at the crease, while Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna are yet to bat.

With a substantial first-innings lead already secured, India will aim to stretch the advantage and put New Zealand under pressure in the remaining days of the Wellington Test.