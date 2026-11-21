India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 LIVE: India continued their dominant batting display on Day 3, reaching 344/2 in 93 overs at the tea break after New Zealand posted 368 in their first innings. KL Rahul led the charge with an unbeaten 124 off 265 deliveries, registering a crucial century, while Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed 85 before getting dismissed. Devdutt Padikkal also scored an impressive 80, but Kyle Jamieson removed him shortly before the tea break. Captain Shubman Gill was unbeaten on 36 as India moved within 24 runs of New Zealand’s total.

Rahul and Jaiswal provided India with an excellent start, adding 130 runs for the opening wicket before Matt Henry dismissed the latter. Rahul then combined with Padikkal for a 165-run partnership for the second wicket, putting India in a commanding position. Jamieson eventually broke the stand by dismissing Padikkal at 295/2. Gill joined Rahul and helped India reach 344/2 at tea, with 36 overs remaining in the day’s play.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3: Match Details

Tournament: India tour of New Zealand, 2026

Match: India vs New Zealand, 1st Test

Date: Saturday, November 21, 2026

Day: Day 3

Time: 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3: Live Score

New Zealand 1st Innings: 368 all out (121 overs)

India 1st Innings: 344/2 (93 overs)

India trail by 24 runs

Run Rate: 3.70

Batting:

KL Rahul: 124* (265)

Shubman Gill: 36* (40)

Bowling:

Kyle Jamieson: 1/44 (21 overs)

Jacob Duffy: 0/123 (22 overs)

Partnership: 49 runs off 60 balls

India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Full Squads

India Squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep and Gurnoor Brar.

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham (Captain), Tom Blundell (WK), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Dean Foxcroft and Will Young.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Telecast In India

Cricket fans in India can watch the third day’s action live on the Sony Sports Network. The television broadcast will be available across the network’s designated sports channels.

For viewers looking for free television coverage, DD Sports via DD Free Dish is another platform to check. However, fans should verify the latest broadcast schedule to confirm whether this particular Test match is being telecast live.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Streaming Apps

Fans who prefer watching the match on smartphones, tablets, laptops or smart TVs can access the live coverage through the following platforms:

SonyLIV app

SonyLIV website

Sony Sports Network

DD Sports via DD Free Dish, subject to the live broadcast schedule

SonyLIV is the official digital streaming platform for the series, while Sony Sports Network will provide television coverage in India. Online streaming may require an active subscription, depending on the applicable plan.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test LIVE: Free TV Channel

Fans searching for a free channel to watch the third day of the first Test can check DD Sports on DD Free Dish for live coverage.

The free-to-air television platform offers an alternative for viewers who do not have access to Sony Sports Network or a SonyLIV subscription. However, viewers should confirm the match listing on DD Sports before tuning in.

Where To Watch India vs New Zealand 1st Test In Other Countries?

New Zealand: Fans can watch the match on Sky Sport NZ. Free-to-air coverage may also be available through Three or Sky Open, subject to regional broadcast listings. Live streaming options include Sky Go, Sky Sport Now and ThreeNow.

United States and Canada: Willow TV will provide television coverage, with live streaming available through the Willow app and website.