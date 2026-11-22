India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4: India strengthened their grip on the opening Test against New Zealand after declaring at 720/9 in their first innings, securing a massive 352-run lead. New Zealand ended Day 4 at 119/2, with Devon Conway unbeaten on 59 and Rachin Ravindra on 27.

Rishabh Pant’s explosive century and valuable contributions from Dhruv Jurel and Anshul Kamboj helped India post a mammoth total of 720/9 declared at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The visitors added 234 runs on Day 4 after resuming at 486/4, extending their first-innings lead to 352 runs.

New Zealand began their second innings with a daunting target of avoiding an innings defeat. However, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna struck at crucial moments to leave the hosts at 119/2 at stumps. Devon Conway remained unbeaten on 59, while Rachin Ravindra was batting on 27 as New Zealand finished the day trailing by 233 runs.

Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel Power India Past 700

India resumed Day 4 at 486/4, with Rishabh Pant unbeaten on 55 and nightwatchman Anshul Kamboj yet to open his account. The pair added 68 runs for the fifth wicket before Kamboj departed for a valuable 38 off 42 deliveries. Glenn Phillips provided the breakthrough, with Devon Conway taking the catch.

Pant continued his aggressive approach and brought up a magnificent century, reaching the milestone with a six off Glenn Phillips. He eventually scored 128 off 153 balls, including 10 fours and six sixes, before Rachin Ravindra dismissed him at 629/6.

Dhruv Jurel then took charge, producing an impressive 78 off 79 deliveries. He stitched together a 75-run partnership with Pant and added another 54 runs with Washington Sundar, who contributed 24. Glenn Phillips was New Zealand’s most successful bowler, claiming three wickets, while Ravindra picked up two.

Akash Deep provided late fireworks with two sixes in his five-ball knock of 13. Jurel was the ninth wicket to fall, leaving India at 720. The visitors declared at 720/9 after 166 overs, taking a commanding 352-run lead.

Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna Strike As New Zealand End Day 4 At 119/2

New Zealand suffered an early setback in their second innings when Bumrah dismissed captain Tom Latham for a duck in the opening over. Conway and Henry Nicholls attempted to rebuild, with the latter contributing 31 off 59 deliveries.

Prasidh Krishna broke their 60-run partnership for the second wicket, with Jurel completing the catch to send Nicholls back to the pavilion. Rachin Ravindra then joined Conway, and the pair ensured New Zealand did not lose another wicket before stumps.

Conway reached his half-century and remained unbeaten on 59 off 137 balls, while Ravindra finished the day on 27 off 72 deliveries. The duo added an unbeaten 59-run stand for the third wicket.

New Zealand ended Day 4 at 119/2 after 45 overs, still trailing India by 233 runs. Bumrah and Krishna picked up one wicket each, while India’s bowlers kept the scoring rate under control. With eight wickets remaining, the hosts face a challenging task on the final day of the Wellington Test.