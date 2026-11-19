India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1: New Zealand staged a remarkable recovery against India on the opening day of the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday. After Jasprit Bumrah’s three-wicket burst reduced the hosts to 70/5, Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips joined forces to produce a magnificent unbeaten partnership, taking New Zealand to 243/5 at stumps.

India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl, hoping to exploit the assistance available for fast bowlers on the surface. The decision initially worked in India’s favour as the visitors dominated the opening session, picking up five wickets and putting New Zealand under considerable pressure. However, the home side turned the momentum around through a remarkable sixth-wicket partnership.

Jasprit Bumrah Leads India’s Dominance As New Zealand Lose Five Wickets

Bumrah provided India with the perfect start by dismissing New Zealand captain Tom Latham for a two-ball duck in the opening over. Anshul Kamboj then removed Devon Conway for four, while Akash Deep accounted for Rachin Ravindra, who departed after scoring 15.

Bumrah continued to trouble the New Zealand batters, dismissing Daryl Mitchell for one with a brilliant catch from Yashasvi Jaiswal at forward short-leg. The Indian pace spearhead later sent Tom Blundell back to the pavilion for five, leaving the hosts struggling at 70/5 after 28.2 overs.

With five wickets down, India appeared firmly in control of the contest. However, Nicholls and Phillips had different plans.

Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips Stitch Unbeaten 173-Run Partnership

Nicholls showed tremendous composure and played a crucial role in rebuilding the innings. Phillips complemented him with an attacking approach, putting pressure back on the Indian bowlers through quick running between the wickets and timely boundaries.

The duo stitched together an unbeaten 173-run partnership off 322 deliveries, completely changing the complexion of the innings. Nicholls brought up a magnificent century and remained unbeaten on 113 off 221 balls, including 14 boundaries.

Phillips also played a superb knock, reaching 94 not out from 182 deliveries with the help of 13 fours. He finished the day just six runs short of his century.

India struggled to find another breakthrough during the partnership, with the bowlers unable to separate the well-set batters despite sustained efforts.

At stumps on Day 1, New Zealand were 243/5 in 82 overs, with Nicholls and Phillips firmly established at the crease.

Bumrah was India’s standout bowler with three wickets for 52 runs in 17 overs. Kamboj picked up one wicket for 57 runs, while Akash Deep finished with one for 33.

India will now look to break the partnership early on Day 2 and prevent New Zealand from building a commanding first-innings total.