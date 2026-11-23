India vs New Zealand 1st Test: India and New Zealand played out a draw in the opening Test of the two-match series at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Despite securing a massive 352-run first-innings lead, India failed to bowl out the hosts on Day 5 as Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips produced determined batting performances. New Zealand finished their second innings at 239/5 after 120 overs.

India entered the final day needing eight wickets to secure victory, with New Zealand resuming at 119/2. The visitors made early inroads, dismissing overnight batters Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra before removing Tom Blundell after lunch. However, Mitchell and Phillips combined to frustrate the Indian bowling attack and ensured that New Zealand survived until the end of the match.

The draw means both teams take four points from the opening encounter. Henry Nicholls was named Player of the Match for his unbeaten 175 in New Zealand’s first innings, which helped the hosts recover from an early collapse.

India Strike Early On Day 5 But New Zealand Fight Back

New Zealand resumed Day 5 at 119/2, with Conway and Ravindra looking to bat through the day. India needed regular wickets to turn their substantial first-innings advantage into a victory.

Washington Sundar provided the first breakthrough when he dismissed Conway for 65 off 165 deliveries. Rishabh Pant completed a sharp catch behind the stumps after the New Zealand opener edged the delivery onto his pads.

Prasidh Krishna then removed Ravindra for 37, with KL Rahul taking the catch. The pacer had already dismissed Henry Nicholls on Day 4 and continued to trouble the New Zealand batting order.

India struck again when Anshul Kamboj dismissed Tom Blundell for 15. The initial on-field decision went against the visitors, but Shubman Gill opted for a review after Kamboj and Pant remained convinced about the outside edge. UltraEdge confirmed contact with the bat, and Blundell had to walk back.

New Zealand were reduced to 176/5, giving India a genuine opportunity to push for a win.

Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips Deny India Victory In Wellington

However, India’s hopes of completing the remaining dismissals were dashed by the resistance of Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips.

The pair joined forces after Blundell’s dismissal and batted out the remaining overs without giving India another breakthrough. Mitchell remained unbeaten on 49 off 186 deliveries, while Phillips contributed an unbeaten 26 from 126 balls.

Their sixth-wicket partnership was worth 63 runs from 258 deliveries, with both batters prioritising survival over scoring quickly. India rotated their bowling options, with Sundar delivering a lengthy spell, but the visitors could not find a way past the defensive approach.

At the time of the match’s conclusion, New Zealand had reached 239/5 in 120 overs, with Mitchell and Phillips at the crease. India had bowled 42 maiden overs during the innings, but the hosts successfully batted out the final day.

India Miss Chance To Strengthen WTC Final Hopes

India’s inability to secure a victory means they have now drawn consecutive Tests, following their drawn encounter against Sri Lanka in August 2026.

The Wellington result was only the second drawn Test at the Basin Reserve in 15 matches since 2015. The previous instance came against Sri Lanka in December 2018.

India had dominated large portions of the contest after bowling New Zealand out for 368 in their first innings. Jasprit Bumrah claimed four wickets, while Akash Deep picked up three and Anshul Kamboj took two.

In response, India piled up 720/9 declared, with KL Rahul scoring 136 and Rishabh Pant smashing 128. Shubman Gill narrowly missed his century with 98, while Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel also made significant contributions with 85, 80 and 78 respectively.

However, New Zealand’s batting resilience across both innings ensured that India’s commanding first-innings advantage did not translate into a win. Both sides will now turn their attention to the second and final Test of the series.