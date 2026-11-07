IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Gurnoor Brar’s Four-Wicket Haul Powers India To Dramatic DLS Win In Rain-Hit Wellington

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: India registered a thrilling four-run victory over New Zealand via the DLS method in the rain-affected second ODI at Hnry Stadium, Wellington, on Saturday. Gurnoor Brar starred with the ball, claiming four wickets to help India bowl out the hosts for 134 before rain interrupted the visitors’ run chase with the match heading towards a tense finish.

Chasing 135, India were struggling at 113/7 after 26 overs when persistent rain forced the umpires to call off the contest. KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 26 off 38 deliveries, while Shreyas Iyer contributed 30 runs. However, India were four runs ahead of the DLS par score when play was abandoned, securing a crucial victory.

Gurnoor Brar Leads India’s Bowling Dominance

After winning the toss and opting to bowl, India made an excellent start as Auqib Nabi dismissed Tim Seifert and Will Young to leave New Zealand struggling at 11/2. Anshul Kamboj further dented the hosts by removing Henry Nicholls, reducing them to 23/3.

Daryl Mitchell attempted to rebuild the innings with a patient 55 off 104 deliveries. He found an able partner in Mitchell Santner, who scored 31 off 38 balls as the duo added 59 runs for the sixth wicket.

However, Gurnoor Brar turned the game in India’s favour with a sensational spell. The young pacer dismissed Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips in the same over before returning to break the Mitchell-Santner partnership. He eventually removed Nathan Smith to finish with impressive figures of 4/30 in 10 overs.

Axar Patel and Anshul Kamboj picked up two wickets each, while Auqib Nabi also claimed two as New Zealand were bowled out for 134 in 41 overs.

New Zealand Pacers Trigger India’s Batting Collapse

India’s chase of 135 got off to a disastrous start as Jacob Duffy dismissed Shubman Gill for a golden duck. Virat Kohli managed just seven runs before falling to the same bowler, while Rohit Sharma departed for 23 after showing some early intent.

Kyle Jamieson further troubled the Indian batting line-up, dismissing Rohit and later removing Shreyas Iyer, who scored 30 off 46 deliveries. Axar Patel and Naman Dhir also failed to convert their starts as India slipped to 108/6.

Jamieson claimed his third wicket by dismissing Anshul Kamboj, leaving India at 111/7.

Rain Ends Contest As India Seal Four-Run Victory

With 22 runs required from 21 overs and just three wickets remaining, KL Rahul was India’s biggest hope. The wicketkeeper-batter remained unbeaten on 26 off 38 balls, including two fours and two sixes, while Auqib Nabi was batting on one.

However, persistent rain prevented further action. India were 113/7 after 26 overs, four runs ahead of the DLS par score of 109, and the match was eventually abandoned.

Gurnoor Brar was named Player of the Match for his outstanding four-wicket performance as India secured a dramatic four-run victory.