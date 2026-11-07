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Home > Sports News > IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Update: India Need 135 Runs To Win The Match; Check Free Live Streaming And TV Details

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Update: India Need 135 Runs To Win The Match; Check Free Live Streaming And TV Details

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Streaming: New Zealand have been bowled out for 134 in the second ODI against India at Hnry Stadium in Wellington. Gurnoor Brar starred with four wickets, while Anshul Kamboj and Axar Patel claimed two wickets each. India need 135 runs to win and take a crucial lead in the three-match series.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Update: India Need 135 Runs To Win The Match; Check Free Live Streaming And TV Details

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sat 2026-11-07 11:58 IST

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Streaming: New Zealand have been dismissed for 134 in the second ODI against India in Wellington. India’s bowlers delivered an impressive performance after Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first, putting the hosts under pressure throughout their innings.

India need 135 runs to win the second ODI and take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Gurnoor Brar led the bowling attack with four wickets, while Anshul Kamboj and Axar Patel picked up two wickets apiece.

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Daryl Mitchell was New Zealand’s top scorer with 55 off 104 deliveries, while captain Mitchell Santner contributed 31. However, regular wickets at the other end prevented the hosts from building a substantial total as they were bowled out in 41 overs.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Match Details

  • Match: New Zealand vs India, 2nd ODI

  • Series: India tour of New Zealand 2026

  • Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026

  • Venue: Hnry Stadium, Wellington

  • New Zealand: 134 all out in 41 overs

  • India’s target: 135 runs

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: New Zealand Innings Highlights

New Zealand endured a disastrous start after losing both openers inside the first two overs. Auqib Nabi dismissed Tim Seifert for a duck before removing Will Young for six, leaving the hosts struggling at 11/2.

Anshul Kamboj then removed Henry Nicholls for 11, reducing New Zealand to 23/3. The Indian bowlers continued to apply pressure, with Gurnoor Brar dismissing Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips in quick succession.

Daryl Mitchell attempted to stabilise the innings with a patient half-century. The right-handed batter scored 55 off 104 balls, including five fours and two sixes, while Santner provided support with 31 off 38 deliveries.

However, Brar struck again to dismiss Santner and Nathan Smith, completing an impressive four-wicket haul. Axar Patel accounted for Mitchell and Kyle Jamieson, while Kamboj wrapped up the innings by dismissing Blair Tickner for two.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: India Bowling Figures

  • Gurnoor Brar: 4 wickets for 30 runs in 10 overs

  • Anshul Kamboj: 2 wickets for 25 runs in 8 overs

  • Axar Patel: 2 wickets for 28 runs in 9 overs

  • Auqib Nabi: 2 wickets for 31 runs in 7 overs

  • Arshdeep Singh: 0 wickets for 16 runs in 7 overs

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Streaming In India

Cricket fans in India can watch the second innings of the New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI live on the Sony Sports Network. The match is also available for digital streaming through the SonyLIV app and website.

Fans watching on smartphones, tablets or smart TVs can access the live coverage through SonyLIV, subject to the subscription requirements of their chosen plan.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: How To Watch Live For Free In India?

Viewers looking for a free television option can check DD Sports on DD Free Dish, subject to confirmation of the match’s broadcast schedule. Fans with a compatible DD Free Dish setup should check the latest DD Sports programme listings to confirm whether the match is being telecast.

Free-to-air television coverage and online streaming availability are separate. SonyLIV may require a subscription, so viewers should check the platform’s current access plans before tuning in.

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IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Update: India Need 135 Runs To Win The Match; Check Free Live Streaming And TV Details
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IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Update: India Need 135 Runs To Win The Match; Check Free Live Streaming And TV Details

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IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Update: India Need 135 Runs To Win The Match; Check Free Live Streaming And TV Details
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Update: India Need 135 Runs To Win The Match; Check Free Live Streaming And TV Details
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Update: India Need 135 Runs To Win The Match; Check Free Live Streaming And TV Details
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IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Update: India Need 135 Runs To Win The Match; Check Free Live Streaming And TV Details

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