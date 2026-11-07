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Home > Sports News > IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Update: India Three Down In 135-Run Chase, Need 95 Runs To Win | Check Live Streaming Details And Free Live Telecast Details

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Update: India Three Down In 135-Run Chase, Need 95 Runs To Win | Check Live Streaming Details And Free Live Telecast Details

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Score: India find themselves in trouble during the 135-run chase against New Zealand in the IND vs NZ 2nd ODI, losing Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma cheaply. With 95 runs still required, Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel face a crucial rebuilding task in Wellington.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Update: India Three Down In 135-Run Chase, Need 95 Runs To Win | Check Live Streaming Details And Free Live Telecast Details

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sat 2026-11-07 13:23 IST

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Score: India are in early trouble in their 135-run chase against New Zealand in the second ODI at Hnry Stadium, Wellington. The visitors lost three crucial wickets inside the first 10 overs, with Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma back in the pavilion. Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel are currently at the crease as India look to recover from a difficult start. 

New Zealand were bowled out for 134 in the first innings after India’s bowlers produced a dominant performance. Gurnoor Brar led the attack with four wickets, while Axar Patel, Anshul Kamboj and Auqib Nabi picked up two wickets each. However, the hosts have fought back with the ball, leaving India at 40/3 after 10.5 overs in the rain-shortened 47-over contest.

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India need another 95 runs to win, with Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel tasked with rebuilding the innings. Jacob Duffy has provided two important breakthroughs, while Kyle Jamieson dismissed Rohit Sharma to put the visitors under pressure.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Match Details

  • Match: New Zealand vs India, 2nd ODI

  • Series: India tour of New Zealand 2026

  • Venue: Hnry Stadium, Wellington

  • New Zealand: 134 all out in 41 overs

  • India: 40/3 in 10.5 overs

  • Target: 135 runs

  • India need: 95 runs to win

  • Overs: 47 overs per side

  • India batters: Shreyas Iyer 9*, Axar Patel 0*

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Score: India 40/3, Need 95 Runs

India reached 40/3 after 10.5 overs in their revised 135-run chase, with the visitors losing three top-order batters early. Shubman Gill was the first to depart after scoring a duck off one delivery, with Jacob Duffy providing the breakthrough in the second over.

Duffy struck again in the fourth over, dismissing Virat Kohli for seven off seven balls. Rohit Sharma attempted to steady the innings with a counter-attacking 23 off 28 deliveries, including two fours and two sixes, but Kyle Jamieson removed him in the ninth over.

Shreyas Iyer was batting on nine off 23 balls, while Axar Patel was yet to open his account. The duo had managed just one run from their first 13 deliveries together, highlighting India’s struggle to build momentum.

Despite the early setbacks, India remained ahead of the required run rate, needing 95 runs from 36.1 overs at the time of the update.

New Zealand Bowled Out For 134 Against India

Earlier, New Zealand were bundled out for just 134 in 41 overs after India won the toss and elected to bowl. The Indian bowling attack produced a disciplined performance, with Gurnoor Brar leading the charge with four wickets.

Brar finished with figures of 4/30 in 10 overs, including two maidens. Axar Patel and Anshul Kamboj picked up two wickets apiece, while Auqib Nabi also claimed two wickets to dismantle the New Zealand batting line-up.

Daryl Mitchell was the standout performer for the hosts, scoring 55 off 104 deliveries with five fours and two sixes. Mitchell Santner contributed 31 off 38 balls, while the remaining batters struggled to make substantial contributions.

Anshul Kamboj was particularly economical, returning figures of 2/25 in eight overs. New Zealand eventually folded for 134, leaving India with a modest target to chase in the second ODI.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Streaming In India

Cricket fans in India can watch the second ODI between New Zealand and India live on the Sony Sports Network. The match is also available for digital streaming through the SonyLIV app and website.

Viewers looking for a free television viewing option can check DD Sports on DD Free Dish and confirm the match’s availability through the latest official programming schedule. However, free-to-air television availability should not be confused with free online streaming, as SonyLIV access may require a subscription.

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IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Update: India Three Down In 135-Run Chase, Need 95 Runs To Win | Check Live Streaming Details And Free Live Telecast Details
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IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Update: India Three Down In 135-Run Chase, Need 95 Runs To Win | Check Live Streaming Details And Free Live Telecast Details

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Update: India Three Down In 135-Run Chase, Need 95 Runs To Win | Check Live Streaming Details And Free Live Telecast Details

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IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Update: India Three Down In 135-Run Chase, Need 95 Runs To Win | Check Live Streaming Details And Free Live Telecast Details

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IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Update: India Three Down In 135-Run Chase, Need 95 Runs To Win | Check Live Streaming Details And Free Live Telecast Details
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Update: India Three Down In 135-Run Chase, Need 95 Runs To Win | Check Live Streaming Details And Free Live Telecast Details
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Update: India Three Down In 135-Run Chase, Need 95 Runs To Win | Check Live Streaming Details And Free Live Telecast Details
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Update: India Three Down In 135-Run Chase, Need 95 Runs To Win | Check Live Streaming Details And Free Live Telecast Details
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Update: India Three Down In 135-Run Chase, Need 95 Runs To Win | Check Live Streaming Details And Free Live Telecast Details

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