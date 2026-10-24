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Home > Sports News > IND vs NZ 2nd T20I FREE Live: Where To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live In India

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I FREE Live: Where To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live In India

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I LIVE: India and New Zealand will face each other in the second match of their five-match T20I series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday, October 24, 2026. The match will begin at 12:30 PM IST. Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast, free TV viewing options, live streaming and broadcast details.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I FREE Live: Where To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live In India

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sat 2026-10-24 12:05 IST

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I LIVE: Led by Shreyas Iyer, India will look to continue their winning momentum after a thrilling victory in the series opener. The visitors will rely on batters such as Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma, while Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be among the players to watch. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could also feature after Ishan Kishan was ruled out of the second T20I with a groin strain.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will aim to bounce back on home soil and level the five-match series. Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips will be crucial to the hosts’ batting plans, while Mitchell Santner will lead the side’s efforts to contain India’s aggressive batting line-up.

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With India having won the series opener in a high-scoring thriller, the second T20I promises another competitive contest at Hagley Oval as New Zealand look to make the most of their home conditions.

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Match Details

Tournament: India tour of New Zealand, 2026
Match: India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I
Date: Saturday, October 24, 2026
Time: 12:30 PM IST | 7:00 AM GMT
Local Time: 8:00 PM NZDT
Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Squads

India Squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav and Kumar Kushagra.

New Zealand Squad: Mitchell Santner (Captain), Tim Seifert (WK), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy.

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Free Live Telecast

Cricket fans in India can watch the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I live on the Sony Sports Network. For viewers looking for a free television option, the match will be available on DD Sports via DD Free Dish, subject to the confirmed broadcast schedule.

Viewers with a compatible DD Free Dish setup can check DD Sports to follow the match without needing a paid sports television subscription. Fans should confirm the latest channel listing and availability before the match.

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming Apps

Fans who prefer watching cricket on their smartphones, tablets or smart TVs can check the following platforms for coverage:

  • SonyLIV app

  • SonyLIV website

  • Sony Sports Network

  • DD Sports on DD Free Dish

The SonyLIV app and website are the digital streaming platforms for the series. Online access may require a subscription, depending on the applicable plan.

For viewers seeking a free option, DD Sports on DD Free Dish provides a television alternative. This is separate from online streaming, where subscription and access conditions may apply.

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I LIVE: Free TV Channel

For those searching for a free channel to watch the second T20I, DD Sports on DD Free Dish is the option to check in India, subject to confirmation in the channel schedule.

The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM IST on Saturday, October 24. Viewers should confirm the channel listing and broadcast schedule before tuning in.

Where To Watch India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I In Other Countries?

New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ, with free-to-air coverage potentially available through Three or Sky Open, subject to the confirmed schedule.

United States and Canada: Willow TV, subject to the applicable broadcast schedule.

Fans outside India should check their local broadcaster’s schedule and streaming availability before the match.

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IND vs NZ 2nd T20I FREE Live: Where To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live In India
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IND vs NZ 2nd T20I FREE Live: Where To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live In India

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IND vs NZ 2nd T20I FREE Live: Where To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live In India
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I FREE Live: Where To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live In India
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