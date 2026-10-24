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Home > Sports News > IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy Script Stunning Comeback As India Beat New Zealand By 4 Wickets

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy Script Stunning Comeback As India Beat New Zealand By 4 Wickets

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the second T20I in Christchurch, chasing 181 with one ball remaining. Tilak Varma smashed an unbeaten 51 off 26 balls, while Nitish Kumar Reddy scored 26 not out. Their match-winning 69-run stand overcame Mitchell Santner’s brilliant four-wicket haul and gave India a 2-0 series lead.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy Script Stunning Comeback As India Beat New Zealand By 4 Wickets

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sat 2026-10-24 16:31 IST

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: India pulled off a thrilling four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the second T20I at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, chasing 181 with one ball to spare. Tilak Varma smashed an unbeaten 51 off 26 balls, while Nitish Kumar Reddy contributed 26 not out off 13 deliveries to rescue India after Mitchell Santner’s four-wicket haul.

India were in deep trouble at 70/5 before Naman Dhir’s 31 off 17 balls kept the chase alive. However, after Santner dismissed Dhir at 112/6, the contest appeared to be slipping away from the visitors. Tilak and Nitish then produced a sensational unbeaten 69-run partnership to take India to 181/6 in 19.5 overs, giving them a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

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Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs Power New Zealand To 180/5

After India won the toss and elected to bowl, New Zealand posted 180/5 in their 20 overs. Glenn Phillips led the scoring with an impressive 70 off 43 deliveries, striking four fours and four sixes. Bevon Jacobs provided valuable support with 58 off 46 balls, including five fours and a six.

The hosts lost Tim Seifert, Daryl Mitchell and Finn Allen early, slipping to 41/3 inside six overs. Phillips and Jacobs steadied the innings with a crucial partnership before Arshdeep Singh dismissed Phillips at 157/4. Nitish Kumar Reddy then removed Jacobs, while Arshdeep finished with two wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Prince Yadav claimed one wicket each as New Zealand ended with a competitive total.

Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy Turn The Match Around

India began the chase positively but lost wickets at regular intervals. Sanju Samson scored 14, Abhishek Sharma made 27, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and captain Shreyas Iyer fell cheaply. Axar Patel’s dismissal left India at 70/5, with Santner producing a brilliant spell of 4/21.

Naman Dhir struck 31 off 17 balls, but his dismissal at 112/6 left India needing a major late surge. Tilak, however, took charge, scoring an unbeaten 51 off 26 deliveries with six fours and a six. Nitish supported him with an explosive 26 not out off 13 balls as India scored 68 runs in the final five overs without losing another wicket.

Their unbeaten 69-run stand became one of the highest seventh-wicket partnerships in successful T20I chases by Full Member teams, matching the record listed for Sri Lanka’s Chamika Karunaratne and Dasun Shanaka. Tilak was named Player of the Match for his match-winning innings as India secured a memorable victory in Christchurch.

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IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy Script Stunning Comeback As India Beat New Zealand By 4 Wickets
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IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy Script Stunning Comeback As India Beat New Zealand By 4 Wickets

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IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy Script Stunning Comeback As India Beat New Zealand By 4 Wickets

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IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy Script Stunning Comeback As India Beat New Zealand By 4 Wickets
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy Script Stunning Comeback As India Beat New Zealand By 4 Wickets
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy Script Stunning Comeback As India Beat New Zealand By 4 Wickets
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy Script Stunning Comeback As India Beat New Zealand By 4 Wickets
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy Script Stunning Comeback As India Beat New Zealand By 4 Wickets

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