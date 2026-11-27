India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1: New Zealand finished the opening day of the second Test against India at 246/5 after a resilient batting performance at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday, November 27. Tom Latham and Tom Blundell scored half-centuries, while Akash Deep picked up two wickets to keep India in the contest. India won the toss and elected to bowl first.

India’s decision to bowl was influenced by the grassy appearance of the Christchurch surface, but the pitch offered less assistance to the fast bowlers than its appearance suggested. Although there was some movement available, New Zealand’s batters showed patience and application to negotiate the opening exchanges.

Captain Tom Latham provided a steady start alongside Devon Conway. The opening partnership added 77 runs before Conway was dismissed for 31 by debutant Gurnoor Brar. Latham survived an early LBW decision after successfully reviewing it and also benefited from a dropped catch by KL Rahul at second slip.

Tom Latham, Tom Blundell Score Half-Centuries

Latham continued to anchor the innings and brought up a valuable half-century. However, Akash Deep provided India with an important breakthrough by dismissing the New Zealand captain for 59 off 128 deliveries.

India quickly gained further momentum as Akash removed Rachin Ravindra for a duck, while Anshul Kamboj accounted for Henry Nicholls, who scored 16. New Zealand suddenly slipped from 110/2 to 110/4, giving the visitors an opportunity to take control.

Daryl Mitchell and wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell then steadied the innings with a 74-run partnership. Mitchell contributed 31 off 74 balls before Washington Sundar dismissed him at 184/5.

Blundell continued his resistance at the other end and reached an unbeaten 53 off 117 deliveries. Glenn Phillips provided valuable support, remaining unbeaten on 36 off 64 balls as the pair added 62 runs for the sixth wicket.

Akash Deep Leads India’s Bowling Effort On Day 1 With Two Wickets

Akash Deep was India’s most successful bowler, finishing the day with figures of 2/52 from 21 overs. Gurnoor Brar, Anshul Kamboj and Washington Sundar claimed one wicket each.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled an economical spell, conceding just 37 runs in 19 overs without taking a wicket.

New Zealand ended Day 1 at 246/5 after 85 overs, with Blundell and Phillips unbeaten at the crease. India will look to wrap up the remaining five wickets early on Day 2, while the hosts will aim to build a substantial first-innings total.